BJP's Annamalai calls for probe into activist's murder, known for opposing illegal mining

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai on Thursday called the death of a social activist in Pudukottai tragic, urging authorities to uncover the truth behind the incident. Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K. Annamalai. (ANI Photo)

The killing of whistleblowers is becoming a “pattern” in Tamil Nadu, with a similar incident happening in the state's Karur district a few months ago, he told reporters at the airport in Chennai.

The victim, K Jagbar Ali, a social activist from Vengalur in Thirumayam taluk, Pudukottai district was known for his strong stance against illegal mining.

On January 17, while returning home on his motorcycle after prayers at a mosque, he was hit by a lorry and died on the spot.

“We were the first party to bring this out to the public and not only was he murdered but it was a pre-planned conspiracy. This is a pattern that is happening across Tamil Nadu,” Annamali said and claimed whistleblowers talking about issues including illegal mining were being targeted.

Annamalai said that the state government has decided to hand over the investigation into the case to the CB-CID.

“But we were clear from day one. It is not the lorry driver who has to be arrested and the matter should not be taken as a normal road accident case. In this case, you have to unearth the deepest conspiracy-- who is behind it, who is the brain behind it. Once they do it, probably next time a whistleblower will not be murdered,” said the BJP leader.

He also mentioned that the notification regarding the potential cancellation of the 4,000-acre tungsten mining project near Melur in Madurai was anticipated on Thursday.2

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always stood with farmers and the Tamil people. This is once again a reiteration, a commitment-- the central government, PM Modi will always stand with Tamil brothers and sisters. And today we expect the happiest news. It will be a historic day for the farmers and the people around the Melur area,” he said.

With PTI inputs