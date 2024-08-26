‘BJP’s anti-farmer policies': Rahul Gandhi slams Kangana Ranaut's remark

Leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday lashed out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut over her remarks on the farmers' protest. Leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi and Kangana Ranaut

In a post on social platform X, Gandhi said,"The propaganda machinery of the Modi government, which has failed to fulfil the promises made to the farmers, is continuously engaged in insulting the farmers."

“The BJP MP calling the farmers who sacrificed 700 comrades during the 378-day marathon struggle as rapists and representatives of foreign forces is another proof of the BJP's anti-farmer policy and intentions,” he added.

“These shameful anti-farmer statements are a gross insult to the farmers of the entire country, including western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab, which cannot be accepted under any circumstances. The government committee formed at the time of withdrawing the farmers' movement is still in cold storage, the government has not been able to clarify its stand on MSP till date, no relief has been given to the families of the martyred farmers and on top of that, their character assassination is continuing,” Rahul Gandhi said.

“The betrayal of farmers by the Modi government cannot be hidden by disrespecting the food providers and attacking their dignity. No matter how much Narendra Modi and BJP conspire, INDIA will ensure legal guarantee of MSP for farmers,” he said.

What Kangana Ranaut said?

Kangana Ranaut, a first-time BJP MP, sparked row after she claimed that the farmers' protests could have resulted in a Bangladesh-like situation if the Union government had not taken action.

The actor-turned-politician had posted a clip of her interview with a Hindi daily in which she alleged that “bodies were hanging and rapes were taking place” during the farmers' protest against the now-repealed three farm laws.

The BJP reprimanded her for making such a remark, expressing disagreement with her views and making it clear that Ranaut is neither permitted nor authorised to comment on the party's policy matters.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party has directed Kangana Ranaut to not make any statement of this kind in future," the BJP said in a statement.