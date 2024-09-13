Amid the Opposition's backlash over Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud’s home to attend a Ganesh Puja, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit back by reminding the Congress of the time when former PM Manmohan Singh had invited the then CJI KG Balakrishnan for an Iftar party in 2009. BJP's ‘Iftar party’ counter to Opposition amid row over PM Narendra Modi's visit to CJI Chandrachud home for Ganesh Puja

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla shared old pictures of the Iftar party and Manmohan Singh laughing with Balakrishnan, saying that at that time, the Opposition felt the “judiciary was safe". However, he added that now, when PM Narendra Modi attended Ganesh Puja at the Chief Justice's house, suddenly, the “judiciary has been compromised".

BJP MP Sambit Patra also slammed the Opposition for “doing politics” over the event and questioned if the former PM attended Iftar parties with the then CJI.

“Should the different pillars of democracy not converge? Should they be enemies? Should they have no courtesies towards each other? This is the beauty of democracy that there are different behaviours while being on and off duty,” he said while addressing the media.

Referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent group photo with US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, Sambit Patra said, “You have an objection to the PM meeting the CJI but no objection when Rahul Gandhi meets Ilhan Omar, the Chinese Premiere and signs MoU…They have a problem with Ganesh Puja, but did the former PM Manmohan Singh not attend Iftaar parties? That is also a festival and this Ganpati is also a festival, then why this difference?”

Union minister of environment, forest, and climate change Bhupendra Yadav also slammed the Opposition for triggering a political row over the event.

“Ganpati is the God of auspicious beginnings. He is a symbol of positivity. Different arms of the country coming together to mark Ganesha's greatness is a welcome sign for a healthy democracy, and reflective of our traditions that believe in celebrating together. Those filled with negativity must in the interest of society's well-being and religious harmony refrain from casting aspersions on occasions that are symbolic of goodness and greatness of India's rich traditions,” he wrote on X.

“Do not belittle our festivals,” the minister added.

Opposition questions Modi's visit to CJI's home

A political controversy erupted on Thursday over Modi's visit to CJI Chandrachud's home after opposition leaders, particularly from the Shiv Sena (UBT), raised concerns about the meeting's implications on the judiciary’s independence.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut expressed fears that the meeting might affect the ongoing Maharashtra case being heard by CJI Chandrachud.

“Our case of Maharashtra... the hearing is going on before CJI Chandrachud, so we have doubts if we will get justice because the PM is the other party in the case,” Raut said.

Another party MP, Priyanka Chaturvedi, questioned whether the CJI would now prioritise the pending Maharashtra case, hinting that elections were around the corner in the state and alleging a delay in justice.

Meanwhile, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who is also the president of the Supreme Court Bar Association, said that while there was no fault with CJI inviting Modi for the festival, the PM's decision to “publicise the meeting” was wrong and led to unnecessary speculations.

“There is going to be an election in Maharashtra. In that context, it was not the opportune time for the PM to have made a spectacle out of a private ceremony. My view is it was best that it should have been avoided,” he said.