BJP's K Annamalai congratulates Congress over its victory in Karnataka

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president of Tamil Nadu, K. Annamalai on Sunday congratulated the Congress for its victory in the assembly elections held in Karnataka.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai(ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Congrats to @INCKarnataka for getting the people's mandate in Karnataka. Best wishes for them to deliver on their promises.” he tweeted. The BJP leader also expressed his gratitude towards the people of the state who supported his party in the elections and said that they would “bounce back strongly” in the coming years.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Thanks to the people of Karnataka for your love & support to @BJP4India& Hon PM Thiru @narendramodi avl. We listen to your voice with humility, and we will continue to work hard to earn your trust!," the Tamil Nadu BJP chief said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Annamalai had campaigned extensively for the elections in the state. The Congress party won by a majority of 135 seats. The BJP got only 65 seats. The Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) bagged 19 seats. Independents have won two seats while Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha and Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha won one seat each.

Meanwhile, commenting on the Congress' victory the party chief Mallikarjun Kharge said, "This victory belongs to the people of the state. They decided and chose. That is why we got 136 seats - huge after 36 years... It is a big victory... We will respect the mandate and uphold people's belief in us."

(With agencies' inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON