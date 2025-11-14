Search
Fri, Nov 14, 2025
New Delhi oC

BJP's Nitish Mishra leads by over 52,000 votes in the Jhanjharpur seat

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Nov 14, 2025 03:55 pm IST

Nitish Mishra is an incumbent minister in the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government.

Nitish Mishra, Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate for the Jhanjharpur assembly constituency, is leading by a margin of over 52,000 votes, as per the latest update from the Election Commission of India.

Nitish Mishra began his political career with the JD(U)(HT Photo)
Nitish Mishra began his political career with the JD(U)(HT Photo)

Mishra is an incumbent minister in the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government, as their candidate for the Jhanjharpur seat. Voting in the seat was held in the second phase on November 11.

He comes from a distinguished political family; his father, Jagannath Mishra, was a veteran Congress leader who served as Bihar's CM three times. His uncle, Lalit Narayan Mishra, was also a highly respected political figure and a union minister.

Nitish Mishra, who returned to Bihar after studying abroad and devoted himself to social work, began his political career with the JD(U). He was first elected as an MLA from his father Jagannath Mishra’s traditional constituency, Jhanjharpur, in 2005.

He won three consecutive elections until 2010. In 2015, when Nitish Kumar aligned with the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), the seat was won by the RJD, and Lalu Prasad Yadav fielded Gulab Yadav in the election. Nitish Mishra quit the JD(U), joined the BJP, and contested but lost by a margin of 834 votes. He was elected for the fourth time in the 2020 assembly polls.

Nitish Mishra has held various ministerial portfolios throughout his political career. Known for his background in social service, he has established himself as a key political figure in Bihar, distinct from his family's legacy in the Congress party.

Polling for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly is scheduled to take place in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with the counting set for November 14.

Check for Delhi Car Blast Live, Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Election Results Live, Bihar Election Key Candidates on Hindustan Times.
Check for Delhi Car Blast Live, Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Election Results Live, Bihar Election Key Candidates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / BJP's Nitish Mishra leads by over 52,000 votes in the Jhanjharpur seat
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI SummaryElection Snapshots