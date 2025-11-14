BJP's Nitish Mishra leads by over 52,000 votes in the Jhanjharpur seat

Nitish Mishra, Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate for the Jhanjharpur assembly constituency, is leading by a margin of over 52,000 votes, as per the latest update from the Election Commission of India. Nitish Mishra began his political career with the JD(U)(HT Photo)

Mishra is an incumbent minister in the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government, as their candidate for the Jhanjharpur seat. Voting in the seat was held in the second phase on November 11.

He comes from a distinguished political family; his father, Jagannath Mishra, was a veteran Congress leader who served as Bihar's CM three times. His uncle, Lalit Narayan Mishra, was also a highly respected political figure and a union minister.

Nitish Mishra, who returned to Bihar after studying abroad and devoted himself to social work, began his political career with the JD(U). He was first elected as an MLA from his father Jagannath Mishra’s traditional constituency, Jhanjharpur, in 2005.

He won three consecutive elections until 2010. In 2015, when Nitish Kumar aligned with the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), the seat was won by the RJD, and Lalu Prasad Yadav fielded Gulab Yadav in the election. Nitish Mishra quit the JD(U), joined the BJP, and contested but lost by a margin of 834 votes. He was elected for the fourth time in the 2020 assembly polls.

Nitish Mishra has held various ministerial portfolios throughout his political career. Known for his background in social service, he has established himself as a key political figure in Bihar, distinct from his family's legacy in the Congress party.

Polling for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly is scheduled to take place in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with the counting set for November 14.