BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri compares Delhi CM Atishi with deer: ‘Hirni Jaisi Ghoom Rahi’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ramesh Bidhuri, once again stoked controversy over his controversial remark against Delhi chief minister Atishi, calling her a “deer running in the forest”. BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri is contesting against Delhi chief minister Atishi from Kalkaji.

“"Dilli ki janta nark bhog rahi hai galiyon mei... galiyon ki halat dekhiye... Kabhi Atishi nahi gayi milne logon se. Lekin ab chunaav ke samay jaise jungle mei hirni bhaagti hai vaise Atishi Dilli ki sadko pr hirni jaise ghoom rahi hain (The people of Delhi are suffering in the streets of Delhi... Look at the condition of the streets... In the last four years, Atishi never came to meet the people and now when the elections are here, she is roaming on the streets of Delhi like a deer runs in the forest),” India Today quoted Bidhuri as saying.

HT cannot independently verify this information.

Bidhuri, who served as a Lok Sabha MP from South Delhi from 2014 to 2024, has now been fielded as the BJP candidate from Kalkaji against Atishi.

Bidhuri's recent objectionable remark against Atishi

This is not the first time when Ramesh Bidhuri has made a controversial remark against Atishi.

“This Marlena (surname used earlier by Atishi) became Singh, changed name. Kejriwal swore over his children not to go with the corrupt Congress, Marlena changed father. Earlier, she was Marlena, now she has become Singh. This is their character,” Bidhuri said at an election rally in Delhi's Rohini on January 6.

While the opposition parties slammed Bidhuri over his remark, Delhi BJP media department head Praveen Shankar Kapoor in a statement said that political leaders should refrain from making "personal gender related or family related comments" against others.

Later at a press conference, Atishi broke down and slammed Bidhuri for his remark.

“ I want to tell Ramesh Bidhuri, that my father was a teacher throughout his life, he has taught thousands of children coming from poor and lower-middle-class families, now he is 80 years old...now he is so ill that he can't even walk without help. Will you (Ramesh Bidhuri) do such a dirty thing for the sake of election? He has come down to the situation where he is abusing an old man. I never thought that this country's politics could stoop so low," ANI quoted the Delhi CM as saying.

Delhi will vote to elect its 70-member assembly on February 5. Counting of votes will be held on February 8.