BJP's Sunder Singh wins Delhi MCD standing committee seat, 0 votes for AAP candidate

After a high-drama voting process, the last vacant seat of the Delhi MCD Standing Committee was won by BJP candidate Sunder Singh. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader won the seat after securing 115 votes, while AAP candidate Nirmala Kumari secured zero votes during the polls. Councillors during the MCD's standing committee member election, being held in the presence of Additional Commissioner Jitendra Yadav, (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)(PTI)

The elections for the lone vacancy in the Standing Committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) were held today after strong objections by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The polling was held in the presence of Additional Commissioner Jitendra Yadav, who was made the Presiding Officer in the absence of the Mayor and Deputy mayor.

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi had directed the MCD Commissioner to proceed with the election for the sixth member of the Standing Committee on 5th October. AAP refused to participate in the election.