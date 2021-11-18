BJP-TMC clash in Tripura leaves 19 injured including 2 policemen, four held

Nineteen people, including two police personnel, were injured after a clash broke out between the workers of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the All India Trinamool Congress, in Tripura’s Khowai district, nearly 40 kilometres from Agartala, police said on Thursday. Four people have been arrested in connection with the incident and sent to judicial custody till November 30, an official said.

Later, the police imposed prohibitory orders at three wards of Teliamura Municipal Councils from Thursday till November 24 , a day before the state civic polls going to be conducted. Votes would be counted on November 28.

Of the 19 injured persons, nine including five BJP and four AITMC activists were referred to Agartala for better treatment.

According to police, three separate cases were filed at the police station with two filed by the Trinamool Congress supporters and another one is suo motto.

Police said that the clash started between the two political parties at Kalitilla on Wednesday night following a procession of TMC led by one local leader Anirban Sarkar. Two police personnel sustained injuries while intervening them.

The group of TMC leaders led by Anirban was known to have attacked the BJP activists with sharp weapons and they also set fire on the motorbikes owned by some of the BJP activists. The police, later dispersed off the mob by firing gas shells.

“ It has become necessary to increase surveillance upon persons with unverified character and antecedents for ensuring peaceful conduct of election of the Local Bodies. There are also some inputs available about involvement of such elements in creating concocted stories to misguide the people to create law & order situation. At present the situation is under control and sharp watch is being maintained, “ a press statement issued by police reads.

AITMC leader Sushmita Dev said, “ Our activists were attacked by the BJP cadres and police booked our people due to political influence of the ruling BJP government. Even campaign permissions of our star campaigners from Bengal are repeatedly cancelled. “

BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said, “ They attacked and injured our party workers and now they are acting as victims. The listed criminals of Bengal who were behind the post poll violence there, have now landed here to create unrest. “