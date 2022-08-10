Black magic won't help, says Modi about Congress' August 5 stir on inflation, jobs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said some people were resorting to black magic while referring to the Congress’ recent nationwide protest against price rise, unemployment and other issues in black clothes. Modi said these people were resorting to black magic as they were immersed in negativity and despair and wanted to gain back the trust of people.

"Some people are resorting to black magic as they are immersed in despair and negativity. We saw on August 5 that there was an attempt to propagate black magic. These people think that by wearing black clothes, their period of despair will end," the Prime Minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

But, these people are unaware that no matter how much ever they do black magic & believe in superstitions, people will never trust them back: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/5LAiGrcdVU — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2022

“But, these people are unaware that no matter how much ever they do black magic and believe in superstitions, people will never trust them back,” he added.

On August 5, Congress leaders, including former party chief Rahul Gandhi, wore black clothes to stage a protest in the Parliament House complex and elsewhere against price rise, unemployment and GST hike on essential items.

Earlier, Union home minister Amit Shah and several other BJP leaders linked the protest to the Ram temple foundation day, calling it a subtle message of appeasement politics.

Shah had said, “The Congress chose this day for protest and wore black clothes because they want to give a subtle message to further promote their appeasement politics because on this day itself the PM laid the foundation of Ram Janambhoomi.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath had termed the Congress protests as an "insult to Ram Bhakts".

Modi also hit out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal who demanded free education and healthcare and electricity from the Centre’s for the country’s citizens amid celebrations of the 75th year of Independence. AAP has also launched a vigorous campaign in poll-bound Gujarat and promised several sops if voted to power. Modi said those who come and announce to give free petrol indulge in self-centred politics as such steps prevent the country from becoming self-reliant.

“Anyone can come and announce to give free petrol and diesel if their politics is self-centred. Such steps will take away rights from our children and prevent the country from becoming self-reliant. It will increase burden on the taxpayers of the country,” he said.