Berhampur, The population of blackbucks in Odisha's Ganjam district has risen by 498 in the last one year, officials said on Wednesday. Blackbuck population rises sharply in Odisha's Ganjam

According to the census conducted by the Forest Department on January 29, the total number of blackbucks in the district stood at 9,287.

The population was estimated at 8,789 in 2025, 7,273 in 2023, 7,358 in 2021 and 6,875 in 2020, officials said.

Of the total population recorded this year, 5,832 were females, 2,104 males and 1,351 juveniles, they said.

Locally known as 'Krushnasar Murga', the blackbuck is listed under Schedule I of the Wildlife Act, and is categorised as vulnerable in the Red Data Book.

The highest number of blackbucks, 5,972, was sighted in the Ghumusar South forest division, while the lowest count of 459 was recorded in Ghumusar North. Another 2,856 animals were found in the Berhampur forest division.

Around 500 people, including wildlife experts, activists, academicians and college students, were involved in the census. They were divided into 123 units for the exercise.

For the first time, the forest department also undertook experimental drone-based aerial monitoring with AI-assisted counting in limited areas, said Regional Chief Conservator of Forests Vishwanath Neelannavar.

Improved habitat conditions, protection by local communities and sustained efforts by forest staff have contributed to the steady rise in the blackbuck population, said Vipasha Parul, the divisional forest officer of Ghumusar South.

"Locals believe that the sighting of blackbucks in paddy fields is a good sign," said Amulya Upadhyaya, president of the Blackbuck Protection Committee .

He said villagers do not harm the animals even when they graze on and damage crops.

Blackbucks, which were last sighted in the Balukhand-Konark Wildlife Sanctuary in Puri district in 2012-13, have since disappeared from the area. The Forest Department has started making efforts to restore its habitat in the sanctuary through translocation.

DFO of Ghumusar North, Himansu Sekhar Mohanty, said four blackbucks were translocated from the area to Puri last year.

