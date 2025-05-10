Menu Explore
Blackouts in several Punjab districts as Pakistan violate ceasefire with India

ByHT News Desk
May 10, 2025 11:16 PM IST

Blackouts have been imposed in several Punjab districts after Pakistan violated the ceasefire deal with India.

Blackout restrictions were reimposed in several parts of Punjab after drones were spotted in some parts of the state along with over Jammu, Udhampur, Srinagar and other areas of and in Gujarat as well. 

Vehicles move on a road during blackout.(PTI)
Vehicles move on a road during blackout.(PTI)

Authorities said blackout would remain in Ambala on Saturday night due to the ongoing India-Pakistan hostilities. Despite reaching a ceasefire agreement with India, Pakistan violated the agreement and once again relaunched drone attacks on some border areas. 

Blackout was imposed in Barnala and Sangrur districts from 9-11 pm.

Also Read: As Pakistan army targets Indian cities, PM Shehbaz Sharif praises ceasefire deal

Bathinda district administration issues statement

The Bathinda district administration also issued a statement since the ceasefire violations, and has reassured the public to not worry for their safety. 

“Queries are being raised by members of the General public about the media reported cease fire violations. Public is intimated that there is no reason to worry for now. Be at ease”, a statement said.

“We are in continuous touch with concerned agencies and you will be informed well in time, if there is any imminent threat.

“Please keep following our official page of DPRO.”

The Barnala district administration informed HT that there is a prohibition on civil drones. Meanwhile, deputy commissioner of Hoshiarpur Aashika Jain informed HT that blackout was enforced in the area at 8:50 PM, with power supply cut off as a precautionary measure.

The Hoshiarpur District Administration also requested civilians to turn off all lights inside and outside their homes. People have been asked to follow all safety guidelines, issued earlier.

Meanwhile, power was restored after a brief blackout in Patiala, Bathinda and Muktsar on Saturday night.

The ceasefire violation also comes moments after Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif’s tweet, which praised the agreement with India. “We thank President Trump for his leadership and proactive role for peace in the region,” Sharif wrote.

“Pakistan appreciates the United States for facilitating this outcome, which we have accepted in the interest of regional peace and stability.

“We also thank Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for their valuable contributions for peace in South Asia.

“Pakistan believes this marks a new beginning in the resolution of issues that have plagued the region and prevented its journey toward peace, prosperity and stability,” he added.

News / India News / Blackouts in several Punjab districts as Pakistan violate ceasefire with India
