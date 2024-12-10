Blast reported at night club in Haryana's Gurugram, suspect arrested

A low-intensity blast occurred outside a posh night club at Sector 29 of Haryana's Gurugram in the early hours of Tuesday, damaging a signboard and a scooter, news agency PTI reported. A team of National Investigation Agency and Gurugram police at the spot where a crude bomb was thrown outside a club in Sector 29 market around 5:30 am on Wednesday, which burned down a scooter parked nearby in Gurugram.(Photo by Parveen Kumar/HT)

Police said there were no casualties from the incident. The accused, Sachin, reportedly in an inebriated state, threw two “sutli bombs” at Human Night Club. The police nabbed him before he could throw two more bombs, police said.

Commissioner of Police Vikas Kumar Arora inspected the spot and issued instructions to dispatch a bomb disposal squad. The team inspected the site and recovered two live 'sutli bombs' and a country-made weapon from the accused, an officer said. The bomb disposal squad defused the live bombs.

Teams from the Crime Unit and SWAT of Gurugram Police are investigating the accused. A team from the national anti-terror agency, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), also reached the scene to probe.

Man assaulted in Gurugram club

In a similar case of public nuisance due to an inebriated state, seven suspects were booked on November 24 for allegedly assaulting a 28-year-old man inside a club in Gurugram's Sector 29 after a petty argument on the dance floor escalated. The assault left the victim with multiple fractures, including a broken nose and injuries to his left eye, requiring multiple surgeries, police said.

Police said the altercation began on the dance floor when the victim and his friends disagreed with another group of 10–12 individuals, including women. The dispute seemed to have completely subsided but escalated after a few hours again when the victim’s group tried to leave the club around 4 am, only to find the suspects blocking their path, police said, citing the club employees’ account of the incident.

According to investigators, the suspects, who were heavily inebriated, blocked the staircase as Chaudhary’s group tried to leave. A heated argument ensued, leading to a full-fledged brawl. A senior police officer said that the suspects assaulted Chaudhary badly on the ground floor. Later, four other associates joined in and attacked him again. Once he managed to leave the club, they assaulted him outside, leaving him unconscious.