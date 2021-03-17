IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / B’luru Metro to begin charging of power lines
HT Image
HT Image
india news

B’luru Metro to begin charging of power lines

Bengaluru The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Tuesday said it will begin the charging the power lines on the Nayandahalli-Kengeri stretch as it moves closer to the June 2021 deadline for the completion of the project
READ FULL STORY
By Sharan Poovanna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 12:09 AM IST

Bengaluru

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Tuesday said it will begin the charging the power lines on the Nayandahalli-Kengeri stretch as it moves closer to the June 2021 deadline for the completion of the project.

“The power system is being charged. First we will test this system and then the trials will go on,” an official from BMRCL said requesting anonymity. The power lines on the stretch run along the tracks.

The 7.5-km long stretch connecting Nayandahalli station on Mysuru Road and Kengeri on the outskirts of India’s IT capital is crucial for reducing the traffic density on the stretch – one of the busiest roads leading to Bengaluru.

While most of the construction work on the stretch has been completed, the initiation of charging of power lines has raised hopes that the project, which has seen several delays, will be completed by the June 2021 deadline.

“As of today, June 2021 is the target and we are trying to achieve the same,” the official cited above said.

The BMRCL has managed to operationalise just under 50 kms in the past 13 years, with at least 128 kms under various stages of construction. The Metro project was envisioned to help decongest Bengaluru, adjudged to have the world’s worst traffic globally in 2019.

According to government data, the city has a population of over 10 million with 9.4 million vehicles, which also raises concerns about pollution, increasing traffic snarls and crumbling infrastructure.

According to IQAir’s World Air Quality Report 2020, released on Tuesday, Bengaluru witnessed an average 15.6% dip in PM2.5 levels in which period.

“However, the pollutant levels were above the WHO prescribed limit in 46.7% of the days. None of the Indian cities met the prescribed annual limit of 10 µg/m3. The IT city’s annual average stands at 27.5 µg/m3, nearly three times the prescribed limit. Also, Bengaluru’s PM 2.5 levels in December 2020 surpassed the January 2020 levels, indicating that the ‘better air quality’ has already faded away,” the report said.

The residents in the city, touted as India’s fastest growing urban centres, have reported a deteriorating quality of life due to rising air and water pollution caused by vehicle emissions, dependence on coal-based energy, construction, industrial discharges and waste and stubble burning.

Spread over 824 sq kms, Bengaluru has seen a rise in problems with barely any long-term solutions as civic and other agencies work independently of each other, exposing the lack of coordination required to find holistic solutions, urban experts said.

BMRCL said it has managed to take 141,000 vehicles off the road so far in which period?.

The Union government in the budget this year decided to extend funds worth 14,788 crore to construct 58.19 km of metro rail in Bengaluru city.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Union Budget said that Central funding will be provided to Phase 2A and 2B of the Bengaluru metro rail.

Phase 2A is the 18.23 km long elevated line that proposes to connect KR Puram and the Central Silk Board along the outer ring road (ORR) which is one of the busiest and most congested stretches in Bengaluru. The route also houses a significant number of technology and other corporations along the ORR which witnesses some of the worst traffic jams in Bengaluru. Phase 2B connects KR Puram to Bengaluru airport, extending about 37 km.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) in December last year approved a $500 million (about 3,685 crore) loan for Phase 2A and 2B.

The Union government also said that the 278 km Bengaluru–Chennai Expressway work will be initiated in the current fiscal and construction will begin in 2021-22.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
A bomb threat message was found inside a SpiceJet aircraft in Silchar. (AFP/For Representative Purposes Only)
A bomb threat message was found inside a SpiceJet aircraft in Silchar. (AFP/For Representative Purposes Only)
india news

Hoax bomb threat message brings Silchar airport to a standstill

PTI, Silchar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 12:47 AM IST
A piece of paper with a threat message written on it was found at the rear end of the SpiceJet aircraft.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

B’luru Metro to begin charging of power lines

By Sharan Poovanna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 12:09 AM IST
Bengaluru The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Tuesday said it will begin the charging the power lines on the Nayandahalli-Kengeri stretch as it moves closer to the June 2021 deadline for the completion of the project
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Mother of Walayar girls to contest against Vijayan

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 12:06 AM IST
Thiruvananthapuram The mother of the two minor girls, who were found dead in Walayar in Kerala’s Palakkad district in 2017, on Tuesday announced her candidature for the upcoming assembly polls from Dharmadom constituency
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Didi claims BJP using EC, poll body hits back

By Deeksha Bhardwaj and Tanmay Chatterjee
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 12:00 AM IST
New Delhi/Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee alleged on Tuesday that Union home minister Amit Shah was manipulating the election commission, prompting a stern response from the poll watchdog that called the politician’s charges unfortunate insinuations
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Poll battle heats up: Disquiet in Bengal BJP ranks

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:54 PM IST
Kolkata: Top leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including Union home minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda, held back-to-back meetings in Kolkata amid protests by sections of the party over candidate selection for the upcoming assembly elections
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Dasgupta resigns from RS before Bengal polls

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:54 PM IST
New Delhi: Swapan Dasgupta, the Bharatiya Janata Party‘s (BJP) candidate for the Tarakeshwar assembly constituency in West Bengal, tendered his resignation to Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday, after both the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Congress raised the issue of a nominated and unaffiliated member of the Upper House contesting the assembly elections as a candidate of a party
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Guilty should be punished, says Maha govt as politics over case continues

By Faisal Malik
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:49 PM IST
Mumbai The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government on Tuesday sought to distance itself from suspended police officer Sachin Vaze, who has been arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the recovery of explosives from a car near billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s residence in Mumbai
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

‘Differing views only exist in Cong’: Rahul addresses dissent in party

By Saubhadra Chatterji
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:49 PM IST
New Delhi In his first public remarks about the so-called G23 leaders who have sought sweeping changes within the Congress, the party’s leader Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday that such differing points of view can only survive in his party
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

After raid at Vaze’s office, NIA says he hid evidence

By Manish K Pathak & Anamika Gharat
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:48 PM IST
Mumbai: In a search conducted late Monday night at the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) office in the Mumbai Police headquarters, National Investigation Authority (NIA) officials found evidence that had not been recorded in the log but was seized in the initial days of the investigation of the explosive-laden SUV found parked outside billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s house on February 25
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

From engg aspirant to IED developer: Tihar inmate at centre of Ambani case

By Prawesh Lama
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:48 PM IST
New Delhi: Tehseen Aktar, a 30-year-old “tech-savvy” terrorist lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail who smuggled two mobile phones into prison, masked his IP address, and sent a message on Telegram claiming responsibility for placing an explosives-laden vehicle outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence last month, was once an engineering aspirant who scored only 48% in his Class 12 board exam
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

British PM to visit India in April

By Rezaul H Laskar
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:46 PM IST
New Delhi British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit India in April as part of his government’s tilt towards the Indo-Pacific under a comprehensive revamp of foreign and security policies in order to unlock new opportunities across the region
READ FULL STORY
Close
Reddy represented Chevella parliamentary constituency in Ranga Reddy district close to Hyderabad. (Twitter/@KVishReddy)
Reddy represented Chevella parliamentary constituency in Ranga Reddy district close to Hyderabad. (Twitter/@KVishReddy)
india news

Ex-Telangana MP, industrialist Konda Vishweshwar Reddy quits Cong

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:37 PM IST
Reddy sent his resignation letter to Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N Uttam Kumar Reddy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Parliamentary panel raises issue of cyberattacks with MHA, IT ministry

By Deeksha Bhardwaj
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:31 PM IST
New Delhi: The parliamentary panel on information technology on Tuesday asked the ministry of electronics and information technology and the ministry of home affairs about the prevalence of cyber attacks in the country and the steps being taken to tackle them, people familiar with the matter said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Indian Railways will never be be privatised: Piyush Goyal

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:30 PM IST
New Delhi Union railway minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that the Indian Railways will never be privatized, even as he said that private investment in the sector should be encouraged to enhance infrastructure and passenger services
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Sunni body’s proposed nikahnama calls for right to divorce for women

By Haidar Naqvi, Kanpur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:29 PM IST
The Sunni Ulema Council, a prominent body of Sunni Muslims, has proposed a new nikahnama (marriage contract) that bars triple talaq in one sitting and provides safeguards to women, including the right to divorce
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP