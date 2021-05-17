B’luru records a sharp dip in cases with 8k fresh infections

Bengaluru: The city on Sunday witnessed a sharp decline in its daily Covid-19 infections, recording 8,344 cases in the last 24 hours.Though Bengaluru has seen a decline in daily case count for almost a week now, the numbers released on Sunday show the sharpest decline in over a month.

The current positivity rate is around 36.89%, according to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP, the city’s civic body)

Bengaluru had first breached the five-figure mark on April 17 and since then has witnessed a surge in infections, making it as the most impacted region in the country.

However, despite the dip, the city continues to see a high fatality rate as 143 more patients succumbed to the virus, according to the daily bulletin of the state health department.

Authorities in the IT capital are not letting its guard down this time. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Sunday said that it has set up 32 triage centres in eight zones of the city.

“At the Physical Triage Centres (PTC) a team of doctors will be working 24 hours to provide immediate medical attention to Covid-infected people. PTCs have oxygenated beds and are equipped with all primary health care facilities. Patients with low symptoms are also treated and stabilisation care is provided to patients. 3 doctors and 3 nurses will be working at the Triage Centre 24 hours a day. Pulse oxymeter, thermal scan, necessary drugs will be stocked to monitor the health status of the infected. The patients are also provided with medical kits on the spot,” the BBMP said in a statement on Sunday.

The BBMP said that 283 Covid-19 patients were triaged until Saturday and 260 patients have been triaged in 26 centres till 6 am on Sunday.

“A total of 991 people, including those admitted through Central Hospital Bed Management System and those who come directly, are receiving treatment. 1,495 beds are available for treatment,” the BBMP said.

Officials and experts had earlier predicted that the curve in Bengaluru was likely to flatten by the end of May.

However, despite the dip in cases, Bengaluru continues to remain the worst affected city in the country and Karnataka, the most impacted.

Karnataka breached the 600,000 active caseload mark on Saturday after it recorded 31,531 new infections with a positivity rate of 27.84%. In all there were 403 fatalities while double-digit deaths were recorded in Ballari, Hassan, Haveri, Koppal, Mandya, Shivamogga, Tumakuru and Kalauburagi, according to government data.

Covid cases in other districts like Tumakuru, Chitradurga, Chikmagaluru among other places have also seen a sharp spike.