e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / BMC: Charges of harassment false

BMC: Charges of harassment false

india Updated: Sep 11, 2020 00:07 IST
KAY Dodhiya
KAY Dodhiya
         

Mumbai:

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished parts of an office owned by actor Kangana Ranaut after it found substantial changes were done on the premises in deviation from the sanctioned plan, the Shiv Sena-controlled civic agency told the Bombay high court in an affidavit on Thursday. BMC also said the actor’s allegations of harassment and mala fide action by BMC were false and unwarranted.

The civic body’s action against Ranaut’s office in Bandra’s Pali Hill on Wednesday triggered a controversy with the actor approaching the high court seeking relief. Her plea argued that the demolition process was initiated in a hurried manner with ulterior motives.

A division bench of justices SJ Kathawalla and RI Chagla stayed the demolition process — by then the drive was almost complete — and sought to know how the civic body entered the premises when the owner was not present. Ranaut returned to Mumbai from her home state of Himachal Pradesh later that day.

In its affidavit, BMC said the actor did not disclose at least 14 alterations in her petition and only sought an urgent stay on the demolition activity. Section 354A of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act, 1888, authorises BMC to demolish an illegal construction 24 hours after issuance of a notice seeking a reply. If the response is not satisfactory, a competent officer is authorised to act. Ranaut was issued a notice on Tuesday. She had sought seven days to respond.

The affidavit said BMC officials followed all procedures for inspecting the site with proper permissions.

When the court pointed out that Ranaut’s petition was filed in haste, advocate Rizwan Siddiqui admitted to the same and sought permission to amend the petition.

He submitted that he also wanted to put on record various facts and communications, which his client had with the concerned BMC ward office over two years. The court permitted the same.

The court directed Siddiqui to make the amendments and file a rejoinder to the BMC affidavit till Monday. It directed BMC to file its affidavit on the amended petition and posted the matter for hearing on September 22.

top news
EAM Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart meet in Moscow amid border tensions in Ladakh
EAM Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart meet in Moscow amid border tensions in Ladakh
Can count on us, France tells India as Rafale fighters take to the skies
Can count on us, France tells India as Rafale fighters take to the skies
What Bob Woodward’s book ‘Rage’ reveals about US President Donald Trump
What Bob Woodward’s book ‘Rage’ reveals about US President Donald Trump
US affiliate of BJP registers as foreign agent
US affiliate of BJP registers as foreign agent
‘Why not increase this number’: SC on special courts for tainted lawmakers
‘Why not increase this number’: SC on special courts for tainted lawmakers
Crisil projects 9% GDP contraction in FY21
Crisil projects 9% GDP contraction in FY21
Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank
Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroRafale induction LIVECovid-19 casesAnkita Lokhande

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In