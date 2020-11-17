e-paper
Home / India News / BMC clamps restrictions on Chhath Puja in Mumbai, BJP cries foul

BMC clamps restrictions on Chhath Puja in Mumbai, BJP cries foul

The BJP has protested against the restrictions by the BMC alleging that they are discriminatory in nature.

india Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 23:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Chhath Puuja draws a large number of devotees to lake and rivers for performing rituals.
Chhath Puuja draws a large number of devotees to lake and rivers for performing rituals. (HT File Photo)
         

Amid fears of a second wave of Covid-19 in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has prohibited performing Chhath Puja at beaches, riverside and lakes

Devotees wanting to perform Chhath Puja will now have to set up artificial ponds at their own cost and should ensure scrapping of the ponds too, the BMC said in a circular on Tuesday. It said that strict regimen of wearing masks, no overcrowding by devotees and social distancing will be ensured by the police deployed around artificial ponds.

According to the circular, the permissions to perform Chhath Puja will be given at the ward-level. All 24 administrative wards will ensure that a medical team is set up near the artificial ponds to conduct Covid tests for devotees through antigen or RT-PCR kits. Police will also be deployed at places that have been prohibited for performing the rituals to ensure that there is no gathering of devotees.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have protested against the restrictions by the BMC alleging that they are discriminatory in nature.

Vinod Mishra, BJP leader in the BMC, said, “Immersion of Ganesh idols were allowed at beaches and lakes this year. The Covid situation during that period was grave and now when it has improved, the civic body is imposing more restrictions. These guidelines are discriminatory and we condemn them.”

