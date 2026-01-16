BMC election results today: Counting begins amid high-stakes Sena vs Sena battle | Top 10 updates

The results of the high-stakes civic body elections in Maharashtra, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), will be announced today, with vote counting starting at 10 am. Young girls pose for the photos after cast their vote in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections at a polling booth, Vile parle in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, January 15, 2025. (HT photo)

The polls, held on January 15, covered 2,869 seats across 893 wards in 29 municipal corporations and were keenly watched amid shifting political alliances and intense contests in key urban centres. Follow BMC election result LIVE

The State Election Commission started counting votes for all 29 municipal corporations at 10 am on Friday. The exercise comes a day after polling concluded across Maharashtra’s major cities and towns, marking one of the most politically significant civic elections in recent years.