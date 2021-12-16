BMC to take action against Alia Bhatt for allegedly defying quarantine rules

The health committee of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will take action against actor Alia Bhatt for allegedly violating quarantine rules. The health committee said it has given instruction to local municipal officers to look into the allegation that the actor violated quarantine rules and to take necessary action, health committee chairperson Rajul Patel said, according to ANI.

This comes at a time when there has been an outbreak of Covid infections among several Bollywood personalities. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor (Sanjay Kapoor's wife) and Seema Khan (Sohail Khan's wife) have tested Covid positive in the past few weeks. Several of their contacts, including Kareena Kapoor's maid, Seema Khan's son and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor have also tested positive. However, Karan Johar and his family members have tested negative. According to reports, all of them reportedly attended Karan Johar's party to celebrate 20 years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

As BMC officials pressed into action sealing the building and sanitising their apartments, it was brought to their notice that Alia Bhatt was also in the party. Though the actor tested negative, she was advised to quarantine for 14 days, which she broke by travelling to Delhi and then again coming back to Mumbai. Reports said when BMC officials got to know that Alia travelled to Delhi, they contacted Alia's manager and advised that the actor then should quarantine in Delhi. But the actor returned to Mumbai late at night on Wednesday following the promotion of her upcoming movie Brahmastra.