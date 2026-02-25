Bodies dangling, falling from windows: Distressing video captures aftermath of Lucknow bus accident

Disturbing visuals of a bus accident near the Purvanchal Expressway toll plaza in Lucknow on Monday afternoon have surfaced on social media, showing bodies dangling from and falling out of the windows during rescue operation. Two men search inside the damaged private double-decker bus after overturning on the Purvanchal Expressway, in Lucknow on Monday. (ANI)

Three children were among five passengers who died when the overcrowded double-decker private bus overturned, sending 45 others to the hospital and triggering a large-scale rescue operation.

The bus, bearing a Haryana registration number, was travelling from Ludhiana in Punjab to Darbhanga in Bihar with approximately 85 passengers on board when it lost control and overturned around 3 pm, HT earlier quoted deputy commissioner of police (DCP) South Zone Nipun Agarwal as saying.

A distressing video from the crash site has surfaced on social media, showing the overturned bus being lifted upright by a crane during rescue operations, with lifeless victims seen dangling and falling from its windows.

Hindustantimes.com has chosen not to include the graphic visuals from the scene due to the sensitive nature of the content.