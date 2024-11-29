Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bodies of 2 fishermen recovered days after their boat collided with submarine

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 29, 2024 11:04 AM IST

The Indian Navy and Coast Guard jointly undertook a week-long search effort, which helped localise the fishing boat’s wreckage on the sea bottom

The bodies of two fishermen have been recovered days after they went missing when their fishing boat collided with an Indian Navy submarine in the Arabian Sea off the Goa-Maharashtra coast on November 21.

The fishing boat sank after colliding with the submarine. (HT PHOTO)
The fishing boat sank after colliding with the submarine. (HT PHOTO)

“The Indian Navy and Coast Guard jointly undertook a week-long search effort, which helped localise the fishing boat’s wreckage on the sea bottom,” the Indian Navy said in a statement on Thursday.

The bodies were recovered near the wreckage of the boat with the assistance of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation.

The vessel “Marthoma” collided with the submarine about 70 nm northwest of Goa. Eleven of the 12 crew on board the fishing boat were immediately rescued.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On