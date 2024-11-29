Bodies of 2 fishermen recovered days after their boat collided with submarine

The bodies of two fishermen have been recovered days after they went missing when their fishing boat collided with an Indian Navy submarine in the Arabian Sea off the Goa-Maharashtra coast on November 21. The fishing boat sank after colliding with the submarine. (HT PHOTO)

“The Indian Navy and Coast Guard jointly undertook a week-long search effort, which helped localise the fishing boat’s wreckage on the sea bottom,” the Indian Navy said in a statement on Thursday.

The bodies were recovered near the wreckage of the boat with the assistance of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation.

The vessel “Marthoma” collided with the submarine about 70 nm northwest of Goa. Eleven of the 12 crew on board the fishing boat were immediately rescued.