Bodies of 3 missing children found from water treatment plant in Karnataka

Bodies of three children, who went missing on Sunday, were recovered on Monday inside a wastewater treatment plant in Vijayapura city, police said. The family alleged absence of a retaining wall or fence around the wastewater treatment plant led the children accidentally wander into the waters. (File photo)

The deceased were identifed as Anushka Aneela Dahinde (9) Vijaya Anila Dahinde (7) and Mihir Srikanta Janagouli (7). Their bodies were found inside the UGD Wastewater Treatment Plant on Indi Road in Vijayapura city.

Police said that the deceased were spending their summer vacation with their parents, Anushka (32) and Vijaya (36), at their grandparent’s house in Vijayapura for past 15 days. They were residents of Gadag. On Sunday, the children went outside their home to follow a camel sighted near Chabakasab Dargah, according to the CCTV footages that the police recovered from along the route.

Police quoted the parents as stating that when they could not find the children till night, they lodged a complaint with the APMC police station, initiating a frantic search effort throughout the night and into the following day. After their bodies were found, the family protested against the Vijayapura city corporation for lack of safety measures around the wastewater treatment plant. They alleged that the absence of a retaining wall or fence led the children accidentally wander into the waters. The family staged protests demanding justice for their children, confronting authorities and blocking roads in a desperate plea for accountability.

APMC police inspector K Jyothi said: “Two separate cases were registered at Adarsha Nagara and APMC police stations as three children were missing and found in different police limits. The children were missing since Sunday noon, and we have registered a case under IPC 363 (Kidnapping), and investigation is ongoing. Adarsha Nagara police registered a separate case in this regard.”

Reacting to the incident, Vijayapura city corporation superintending engineer S Hiremat said: “The sewage treatment plant has barbed wire fencing and a watchman is also there. The children might crossed the fence and entered through another gate when the watchman went for lunch. We will initiate action to prevent any such instances in future.”