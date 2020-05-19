e-paper
Bodies of two teenagers found in UP’s Saharanpur; suicide suspected

“Prima facie it appears that the boy shot at the girl first and then shot himself,” police said.

May 19, 2020
Utkarsha Tyagi
Hindustan Times, Meerut
Bodies of two teenagers, a girl and a boy, was recovered from an agriculture field under Nangal police station area of Saharanpur on Sunday, said police.

Police also recovered a country-made pistol and two empty cartridges lying near the bodies. Police suspects that both of them were lovers who committed suicide.

While complaint had not been registered by the families of either of the victims, an investigation has begun and the bodies had been sent for the post-mortem examination, said Jitendra Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Nangal police station area.

The bodies were identified as that of Chetan alias Ujjawal, 17, son of Jitendra of Tajpur village and Nisha, 17, daughter of Rajesh Saini of Garhi village.”

“Prima facie it appears that the boy shot at the girl first and then shot himself,” said the SHO.

He said a country-made pistol and two bullet shells were also recovered from the spot.

On connection between the two victims, villagers said girl’s father, Rajesh Saini, had taken the land from boy’s family on contract basis in Tajpur village.

Both the victims used to meet each other and had reportedly started liking each other.

