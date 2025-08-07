Body of 60-year-old man found in Tamil Nadu jail, suicide suspected

A 60-year-old man was found dead inside a police station in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore, police said on Wednesday, adding that he is suspected to have died by suicide. Leader of opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palansiwami urged chief minister MK Stalin to probe the case (File photo)

Coimbatore City police informed that the man allegedly hanged himself in the sub-inspector’s room on the first floor of the police station at B1 Bazar Police Station on Tuesday night.

“The deceased was living with his sister and their elderly mother. He was unmarried and was involved in centring work in construction. His sister reportedly mentioned that his behaviour had been erratic over the past two days as he felt he would be killed by someone,” Coimbatore City Police Commissioner A Saravana Sundar said.

“He had come to the police station two days back but since the police found his claims baseless, they let him go. However, he sneaked into the police station on Tuesday night, went to sub-inspector’s room on the first floor and hanged himself from the ceiling fan. Police found his body on Wednesday morning. Departmental action will be initiated against the policeman for dereliction of duty,” he added.

Following the incident, BJP state president Nainar Nagendran raised questions on how no one noticed a man sneaking into the police station and his presence for an entire night. “People have lost complete faith in the DMK government,” Nagendran said. Leader of opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palansiwami urged chief minister MK Stalin to probe the case. “How can there be so much negligence that someone hangs themselves inside a police station,” EPS asked.

A judicial magistrate will conduct a probe, a DMK leader said not wishing to be named. “The department will take disciplinary action against the policeman for not being more vigilant while on duty.”