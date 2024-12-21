Body of 7-year-old boy missing since Mumbai ferry-Navy boat crash found; death toll rises to 15

The body of a seven-year-old boy, who had been missing since the tourist ferry-Indian Navy boat crash off the Mumbai coast on December 18, was found on Saturday. The boy, identified as Zohan Pathan, whose mother also died in the accident, hailed from Goa. Police said the speedboat is in the Naval Dockyard, while the passenger ferry has been taken to Elephanta Island. (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

With the recovery of the body of the seven-year-old boy, the death toll in the December 18 tragedy rose to 15. On Thursday, the body of a 43-year-old man was recovered.

The Indian Navy has launched a probe into one of the deadliest crashes in the city's harbour area. A naval helicopter and boats of the Navy and Coast Guard were deployed to look for the missing passengers as part of the SAR operation, an official said.

Of the 113 persons on board both the vessels, 15 died and 98, including two injured, were rescued. There were six persons on board the Navy craft, of which two survived, the official said.

The tragedy struck when the speeding Navy craft undergoing engine trials lost control and collided with the passenger ferry – 'Neel Kamal' – off near Mumbai coast. The ferry, with more than 100 passengers, was on its way from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Island, a popular tourist attraction which has a collection of ancient caves.

According to the documents issued by the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB), the boat had permission to carry 84 passengers and 6 crew members, but it was overloaded, a police official said.