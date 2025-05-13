Body of BJP leader Dilip Ghosh's stepson found under mysterious circumstances in Kolkata

Body of BJP leader Dilip Ghosh's stepson was found under mysterious circumstances in a flat at New Town area of West Bengal's Kolkata, on Tuesday, according to local police. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dilip Ghosh with wife Rinku Majumder and West Bengal Power Minister and TMC leader Aroop Biswas during an event.(PTI/File)

The deceased has been identified as Srinjay Majumdar (26), who is the son of the BJP leader's wife Rinju Majumdar from her previous marriage.

The man was declared “brought dead” by doctors when he was taken to a nearby private hospital, a PTI news agency report quoted police.

"The cause of the death is not known. That will be ascertained only after the post-mortem examination. We are investigating the matter," the police officer said.

There has also been no formal complaint regarding the incident yet. Neither Rinku Majumdar nor any member of the deceased's family have filed a complaint. Rinku, a leader in BJP's women's wing, got married to Ghosh in a private ceremony last month.

Dilip Ghosh is a politician from West Bengal. He was Member of Parliament, representing the Medinipur constituency in Lok Sabha. He has also served as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national vice-president from 2021-23. He also held the post as ninth president of the West Bengal unit of BJP.

Dilip Ghosh and Rinku Majumdar, who first connected professionally, fot marry in a traditional Vedic ceremony in Kolkata in April.

According to an earlier PTI report, Ghosh and Rinku met during morning walks and their relationship grew over time.

“My mother wanted me to get married, so to honour her wish, I am tying the knot. I will continue to be in active politics as I was before. My personal life will have no impact on my political work,” Ghosh had said on his second marriage.

A BJP leader close to him, said, “It was during an IPL match earlier this month, which Dilip Ghosh and his would-be wife attended, that they decided to get married.”

This is Majumdar’s second marriage, and according to reports, her son worked in an IT firm in Salt Lake.