Body of missing 19-yr-old found on Goa beach

PANAJI: The semi-naked body of a 19-year-old woman was found on Calangute beach in Goa on Thursday, a day after her family reported her missing complaint, police said.

According to the police, the post-mortem report confirmed drowning as the cause of death while ruling out sexual assault.

“The post-mortem report has said she died of drowning and there is no evidence of sexual assault or attack prior to her death so we have ruled out rape or assault. But we are conducting an inquest into the circumstances surrounding her death,” said Shobit Saksena, North Goa superintendent of police.

Police said according to the missing complaint filed by the woman’s father, the 19-year-old left for work on Wednesday morning and was dropped off by her father at the bus stop from where she would take the bus to work. She worked as a salesperson at a shop in the city. But when she did not return home after work, her father filed a missing complaint at Mapusa police station, said a police officer.

When she was spotted washed ashore on the Calangute beach on Thursday morning, police said a preliminary inquiry revealed her identity to be the same as the one who was reported missing. She was taken to a health facility nearby, where doctors declared her brought dead, police said. After the identification by her family, the body was sent for post-mortem, said police.

Further probe into the circumstances surrounding her death was on, said police.