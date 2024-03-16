Boiler blast in Haryana's Rewari, several injured

Rewari blast: Several workers of a factory in Haryana's Rewari were injured after a boiler blast on Saturday evening. A visual from the accident site (Image: Tribune)

According to Civil Surgeon Dr Surender Yadav, the incident took place in Dharuhera area of the city.

“We have alerted the hospitals and sent ambulance to the factory. Around 40 people are injured and there is one serious patient who has been referred to Rohtak,” he said.

As per The Tribune, the explosion took at ‘Life-Long factory’ at around 7 pm. Quoting Dr SS Lohchab, Director, PGIMS, Rohtak, the newspaper said doctors at the Trauma Centre had been alerted, with necessary arrangements being made in view of the situation.

Fire engines and ambulances were rushed to the factory and police and administrative officials have arrived at the accident site to take stock of the situation.

(This is a developing story. Check again for details)