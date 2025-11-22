Bolero rams into truck, flips mid-air and lands upright in Gorakhpur: Caught on cam

A speeding Bolero slammed into a small truck on an overbridge on the Gorakhpur–Varanasi highway on Saturday. The accident occurred around 6:15 am near the Majhgawan flyover. An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.(x)

Police reached the location soon after receiving information. Officers seized both vehicles, and officials confirmed that no injuries were reported in the incident, according to a report by NDTV.

The shocking incident was caught on CCTV, and the clip shows the exact moment when the situation escalated. Moments before the crash, the Bolero is seen swerving out of control and crashing into a Tata Magic moving ahead of it.

The impact was so strong that the Bolero lifted off the ground, flipped, and rolled before landing upright. The entire sequence unfolded in just a few seconds. As soon as the vehicle came to a halt, the driver fled the spot.

The collision caused the goods loaded on the Tata Magic to spill across the road, resulting in temporary disruption to traffic.

Earlier HT reported, four people lost their lives and four others were seriously injured after a car collided with multiple motorcycles on the Ambernath flyover, which links the east and west sides of the city. Among the deceased were the car driver and three men riding the bikes. One of the motorcyclists was thrown off the flyover due to the force of the impact.

According to Ambernath police, the Tata Nexon involved in the crash was registered to local Shiv Sena leader Pramod Chaubey. His wife, Kiran Chaubey, also a Shiv Sena leader and a municipal council poll candidate, was in the car at the time as she was heading for election campaigning.

Police said the car was travelling at high speed when the driver lost control, veered into the opposite lane, and collided head-on with several motorcycles. The impact was so severe that the car driver died at the wheel, one bike was thrown off the flyover, and two motorcyclists died on the spot.