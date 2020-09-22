e-paper
Home / India News / Bollywood biggies to meet CM Yogi today, discuss UP film city project

Bollywood biggies to meet CM Yogi today, discuss UP film city project

The meeting is expected at the CM's official 5 Kalidas Marg residence in the afternoon.

india Updated: Sep 22, 2020 07:54 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
File photo: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.
File photo: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (ANI)
         

Several leading Bollywood filmmakers are expected in Lucknow on Tuesday for a meeting with chief minister Yogi Adityanath over the likely contours of the film city project announced by the chief minister on Friday.

The filmmakers include Subhash Ghai, Om Raut of Tanhaji fame, Saundarya, daughter of superstar Rajnikanth, besides leading playback singers like Kailash Kher, Udit Narayan along with many others. This comes as the government intends to fast track its film city project whose location is yet to be decided.

Earlier, on Sunday, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar had met the chief minister and praised the announcement over the film city.

During a meeting to review development works in Meerut division, comprising Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Hapur, Baghpat and Gautam Buddh Nagar districts, through video conferencing on Friday night, Yogi had asked officials to find a suitable land in or around Noida for setting up the film city.

Also read: Uttar Pradesh is new business destination - Yogi Adityanath

“The CM, while addressing a review meeting, announced to set up the biggest and most beautiful film city of the country in Gautam Buddh Nagar. He instructed officials to look for a suitable land in or around Noida or Yamuna Expressway and prepare an action plan,” an official statement said.

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and singer Anup Jalota have already lauded chief minister Yogi Adityanath for his announcement on film city.

‘UN needs to address crisis of confidence’: PM Modi calls for ‘reformed multilateralism’
Rhea Chakraborty’s 14-day judicial custody to end today
Parties gear up to oppose three labour code bills in Parliament
First stubble fires start to show up on Nasa map
‘Govt didn’t talk to us, it should consult farmers’: Sukhbir Singh Badal
‘I will never ever forget’: VVS reveals Sachin’s words before Sharjah ton
He can replace Dinesh Karthik as captain: Sunil Gavaskar on KKR batsman
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
