‘Bolt out of the blue’: How Turkey-based Celebi described Centre's security clearance action in Delhi HC

Turkey-based Celebi Aviation on Wednesday told the Delhi high court that its security clearance was revoked without prior notice, calling the decision “a bolt out of the blue.” Celebi Aviation calls security clearance revocation “a bolt out of the blue.” (celebiaviation.com)

The firm argued, “We are an Indian company. Our employees are Indian,” as it challenged the Centre’s decision to revoke its security clearance, citing concerns over national security.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Celebi Aviation Services India Pvt Ltd, told the Delhi High Court that the company has been operating in India for 17 years and employs over 10,000 people across several airports.

He argued that Celebi’s security clearance, granted in 2022 under Rule 15 for five years, was suddenly revoked by the government without any prior notice or hearing, violating the principles of natural justice.

Rohatgi said there is “a lack of transparency in the decision” and suggested that the Turkish ownership in the company may have influenced the Centre’s move.

He added that Celebi’s workforce is entirely Indian and that the company has no political links with the Turkish government.

During the arguments, Rohatgi said, “You have violated every aspect of Rule 12, affecting my business and contracts, which are now facing cancellation. The Ministry of Home Affairs has removed us, leaving us with no recourse. The decision only targets the company, while the employees remain unchanged. I firmly submit that Rule 12 has not been properly applied.”

Delhi high court to continue hearing on Thursday

The bench of Justice Sachin Datta will continue to hear the matter on Thursday.

On Monday, solicitor general Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, defended the revocation of Celebi’s security clearance, citing concerns related to national security.

He pointed to intelligence inputs that indicated potential risks connected to Celebi’s operations, especially in managing both passenger and cargo aircraft.

Mehta justified withholding specific information, explaining that revealing confidential security details could harm national interests.

Recently, Union civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu assured that steps would be taken to protect the employees affected and maintain stability in aviation operations.

The ministry also reiterated that the security clearance was revoked to protect national security while ensuring smooth functioning of airport operations.