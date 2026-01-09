Bomb explodes at fuel station in Bishnupur district, no one injured: Manipur Police

IMPHAL: An unidentified person on a two-wheeler threw a bomb at a fuel station in Bishnupur district’s Moirang Thana Leikai area, police said on Friday. Police line tape. Crime scene investigation. Forensic science. (Getty Images)

Police said the incident took place at 8:10pm on Thursday when the pump was closed. No one was injured in the incident.

According to CCTV footage retrieved by the police, the suspect was seen approaching the fuel station on a two-wheeler and hurling the explosive at the pump leading to an explosion.

Police said a case has been registered in connection with the explosion at the fuel station, which may be connected to extortion demands

“Necessary security measures will be taken to prevent from such activities and public are requested to contact police if any illegal monetary demand is made from any banned organisation,” a police officer said.

On December 13 last year, Manipur Petroleum Dealers Fraternity (MPDF), an association of fuel station operators in Manipur, launched an agitation to shut down fuel stations over extortion demands and bomb threats. The protest was started after a filling station in Imphal West received a threat.

The fuel stations resumed operations from December 29 after Manipur governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla assured them on December 22 that security forces would take the requisite steps to ensure their safety.

Police said there has been an increase in criminal activities including extortion attempts after ethnic violence broke out in the state in May 2023 that has left over 260 dead and hundreds more injured.