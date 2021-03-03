Bombay HC asks Amazon to take down film over actor's defamation case
- Justice Gautam Patel on Tuesday heard a defamation suit filed by model and actor Sakshi Malik against Venkateshwara Creations Pvt Ltd for allegedly using her photograph without permission in their movie.
The Bombay High Court has directed OTT platform Amazon to take down a Telugu movie until the makers of the film deleted a scene in which a city-based actor's photograph was allegedly used without prior permission.
Justice Gautam Patel on Tuesday heard a defamation suit filed by model and actor Sakshi Malik against Venkateshwara Creations Pvt Ltd for allegedly using her photograph without permission in their movie.
Malik's advocate Saveena Bedi said the scene showed Malik's photograph, referring to her as a commercial sex worker.
"Simply using anothers image, and most especially a private image, without consent is prima facie impermissible, unlawful and entirely illegal. In a given case, it may also be defamatory, depending on the type of use," the court said in its order.
The order copy was made available on Wednesday.
"The fact that the image has been illicitly used is bad enough. It only makes matters worse when used in a plainly derogatory and demeaning vein," Justice Patel said.
The court directed OTT platform Amazon to take down the movie within 24 hours until the said scene is deleted.
"It is not acceptable for them (movie's makers) to merely pixelate or blur the images. The entire sequence, which has the image of the plaintiff (Malik), is to be removed immediately," Justice Patel said.
Malik's advocate Bedi had argued that the actor has a huge fan following on social media and has also appeared in a few Bollywood songs.
Bedi argued that Malik's photo was used illicitly by the defendant in a Telugu movie titled 'V' that was released on Amazon on September 5, 2020.
As per Malik's suit, she had commissioned a photographer in 2017 for creating a portfolio.
"In August 2017, she (Malik) posted some photographs from the portfolio on her Instagram account. One of these photos was used in a scene of the Telugu movie where there is reference to a commercial sex worker," Bedi said.
According to the suit, this was an unauthorised invasion of privacy and unauthorised use of private material.
It was defamatory to Malik that her image was used to depict her in the motion picture as an escort or commercial sex worker, it stated.
Justice Patel in the order noted that the contentions raised by Malik and her lawyer were correct.
"Indeed, I do not believe there is any other way of looking at it," the order said.
The defendant claimed that they had contracted with an agency to procure the image and had assumed that prior approval would have been taken from the woman, whose photo was to be used.
The court, however, noted that this argument of the defendant seemed "less than compelling".
"Surely any right-thinking motion picture producer would have insisted on seeing an approval or consent by the model or person who is featured or to be featured," Justice Patel said, adding that this must be the standard procedure everywhere.
The court said once the defendant has made the necessary alteration and deletion, the same will have to be shown to Malik and her advocate.
"Only after this, I will allow defendant 3 (Amazon) to re-release the movie," Justice Patel said, posting the matter for further hearing on March 8.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccines will be administered 24X7, says Harsh Vardhan
- The second phase of vaccination commenced all over the country from March 1.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Gandhi hits out at UP govt over crime in state
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Prevention better than cure’: Aviation minister Puri gets Covid-19 vaccine shot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man gets life sentence for killing wife with sword at family court in Odisha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
People voted once again for development: Kejriwal on Delhi municipal bypolls win
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP: Man kills wife, two daughters with hammer over suspected illicit relations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Another Vyapam’: Agriculture officers recruitment exam candidates allege fixing
- A candidate questioned by MPPEB allowed a tainted company to conduct the exam. The same company was blacklisted by UP after a question paper of recruitment exam for sub-inspectors got leaked in 2017, he alleged.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Not enough': BJP's Anil Vij on Rahul Gandhi 'accepting' Emergency was a mistake
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC asks Amazon to take down film over actor's defamation case
- Justice Gautam Patel on Tuesday heard a defamation suit filed by model and actor Sakshi Malik against Venkateshwara Creations Pvt Ltd for allegedly using her photograph without permission in their movie.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World Wildlife Day 2021: India seeing steady rise in animal population
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Even though I am innocent': Karnataka minister resigns over alleged sex tape
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No new deaths in 24 States/UTs including MP, Telangana: Health ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
President Kovind receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Delhi’s RR hospital
- With today’s vaccination, the President joins the ranks of statesmen and politicians who have gotten vaccinated since the second phase of vaccination started on March 1.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mayawati slams Uttar Pradesh govt over law and order situation in state
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala CM takes first shot of Covid-19 vaccine
- The Chief Minister appealed to all eligible people to come forward and get themselves vaccinated.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox