Bombay HC quashes FIR against Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Meetu Singh
The Bombay High Court on Monday partially allowed the petitions filed by the sisters of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput seeking to quash the first information report (FIT) against them by the Mumbai Police alleging for sending him medication without a doctor's consultation. The FIR was registered by Bandra Police against Priyanka Singh on September 7, 2020, on the basis of a complaint lodged by Rajput's girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty.
Also Read | ‘Sushant Singh Rajput was sober, innocent,’ observes Bombay high court, reserves order on plea by his sisters
The high court quashed the FIR against Meetu Singh but refused to do the same for Priyanka Singh, who will have to face prosecution for allegedly sending him a fabricated prescription, prescribing for him medicines containing psychotropic substances controlled under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.
The court had, last month, reserved its order on the plea filed by Rajput's sisters, observing that he was a "sober, innocent and a very good human being." The bench, comprising Justice SS Shinde and Justice MS Karnik had further said that from Rajput's face, "one could make out that he was innocent." The actor, originally from Patna, was found dead at his flat in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. While the Mumbai Police has declared his death as a case of suicide, the case is currently being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), as directed by the Supreme Court on August 19 last year.
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is conducting a parallel probe into a "drugs racket" in Bollywood, had arrested Chakraborty last September in connection with the case, days after arresting her brother Showik, among others. Both Chakraborty and her brother are currently out on bail.
In her complaint against Rajput's sisters, Chakraborty had alleged that Meetu Singh, Priyanka Singh and a doctor from Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital were getting drugs for the late actor without any physical consultation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Army conducts career counselling camp in remote village of J-K's Rajouri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vijay Rupani could be in hospital for a week: Gujarat deputy CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India to commence trials of 160 km air to air missiles this year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 of a family in Telangana drown in canal in Jagtial, son escapes
- The family was on its way to Joginipalle temple to conduct special prayers before Shreya’s wedding, which was due in a few days.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
15 former Maoist couples marry on Valentine's Day in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada
- The former Maoists included commanders and lower-rung cadres who were active in the region
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC quashes FIR against Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Meetu Singh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘I’m on it’: SII’s Adar Poonawalla assures Covid-19 vaccine supply to Canada
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rescuers retrieve bodies of 2 students who drowned in Varasgaon dam near Lavasa
- One of the students was from Shillong while the other was from Chennai.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zoom meet held before Republic Day to create Twitter storm: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC to hear Kerala govt's plea against lease of airport on March 8
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Toolkit case: Activists, environmentalists demand release of Disha Ravi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt announces radical changes to mapping policy; 'massive step', tweets PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath launches Abhyudaya scheme
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Greta toolkit: Nikita Jacob moves HC for anticipatory bail
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi: Petrol price up 26 paise, diesel by 29 paise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox