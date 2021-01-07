‘Sushant Singh Rajput was sober, innocent,’ observes Bombay high court, reserves order on plea by his sisters

india

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 17:58 IST

Hearing the plea of deceased Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters who had challenged the FIR filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty, the Bombay High Court on Thursday observed that Sushant Singh was a sober, innocent and very good human being. “From his face, one can make out that he was innocent,” the court observed, according to Bar and Bench.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14 in his Mumbai residence. Mumbai Police declared it as a case of suicide which the CBI is probing.

Rhea Chakraborty who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau during a parallel probe into drug rackets in Bollywood and is now out on bail had filed a complaint on September 7 against Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters Priyanka, Meetu and a doctor from Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia hospital for allegedly getting Sushant drugs without physical consultation.

Appearing for the sisters, Sushant Singh’s family lawyer Vikas Singh on Thursday said the medicines could have been referred to by doctors through telemedicines as per the ICMR telemedicines guidelines. He also said that this is part of the main case being investigated by the CBI.

Appearing for Rhea Chakraborty, advocate Satish Maneshinde said Rhea was aware that Sushant was taking medications which led to an altercation between the two, but she was not aware of the prescription at that time. It was only after the prescription was leaked on social media that Rhea realised that her sisters got the prescription.

“I pointed out to his household help that he was mixing narcotic substances with the medicines that he was taking. It was going to be a dangerous cocktail. I was aware that he was taking medications and I had an altercation with him on that, but I was not aware of the prescription. When the prescription was leaked in social media, I realised it was on advice if his sisters. So I realised that it could be a cause of his suicide. I have said in my complaint, that these medicines were prescribed by a doctor who had never prescribed him before. They were prescribed without seeing him physically. Telemedicines can be prescribed only with prior consultation with the doctor,” Maneshinde said presenting Rhea Chakraborty’s statement.

“My complaint is in relation to a forged prescription of medicines. The circumstances that I am pointing out that should also be examined. His family is concerned with the cause if his death. They say I am responsible, I am giving a different circumstances for investigation,” Maneshinde said on behalf of Rhea Chakraborty.

The court has reserved its order and asked all parties to submit written statements.