Bommai seeks Centre nod to set up AIIMS

Bengaluru Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday sought the approval of the union government to set up an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Hubbali-Dharwad, about 450 kms from Bengaluru
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 31, 2021 01:12 AM IST

“Chief minister sought (the) Prime Minister to approve AIIMS for Hubballi-Dharwad and AIIMS like institute for Raichur, which is identified as (an) aspirational district by NITI Aayog. He also appealed to the Prime Minister to upgrade ESIC Medical College and Hospital in Kalaburagi to Regional AIIMS like Institute,” a statement by the chief minister’s office (CMO) stated.

The chief minister who is in Delhi, also held a meeting with the Union ministers and MPs from the state. “He requested them to persuade the Union government to avail assistance for the development of the state and also to co-operate in making the best use of the central schemes. He said that all ministers would be taken into confidence in the implementation of these programmes. He requested the MPs to fight for the protection of state’s interests,” the statement from CMO said.

