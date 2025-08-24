Search
Sun, Aug 24, 2025
New Delhi oC

Border Security Force apprehends 15 Pakistani fishermen in Gujarat's Kutch

PTI |
Published on: Aug 24, 2025 12:45 pm IST

The operation revealed fishing supplies, including 60 kg of fish and equipment.

The Border Security Force has apprehended 15 Pakistani fishermen and also seized an engine-fitted country boat near the Indo-Pak border in Gujarat's Kutch district, the BSF said on Sunday.

A mobile phone and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>200 in Pakistani currency were also seized from their possession, the BSF said.(PTI file photo)
A mobile phone and 200 in Pakistani currency were also seized from their possession, the BSF said.(PTI file photo)

The BSF carried out a search operation on Saturday on the basis of a specific information regarding an unidentified boat found in the general area of the border outpost at Kori Creek in the state's Kutch region, it said.

"An extensive search was carried out in the adjoining bets and during the search, 15 Pakistani fishermen were apprehended along with one engine-fitted country boat," the BSF said in a release.

The fishermen, all Pakistani nationals hailing from Sujawal district in Sindhi province of the neighbouring country, were found in the general area of the border outpost of the BSF's 68th battalion, it said.

The boat carried around 60 kg of fish, nine fishing nets, diesel, ice, food items and wooden sticks. A mobile phone and 200 in Pakistani currency were also seized from their possession, the BSF said.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Border Security Force apprehends 15 Pakistani fishermen in Gujarat's Kutch
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On