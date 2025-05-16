Bouncers at gate, DPS Dwarka denies entry to 32 students again despite DoE order

In open defiance of a directive issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi Public School (DPS) Dwarka on Friday morning once again denied entry to 32 students, who were earlier removed from the school rolls over a fee dispute. The development comes just a day after the DoE ordered the school to immediately reinstate the affected students and ensure they are not discriminated against over non-payment of unapproved fee hikes. Four male and two female bouncers were seen vetting students at the entrance of Delhi Public School in Dwarka. (HT Photo)

A video accessed by Hindustan Times shows a heavy security presence at the school gate, where four male and two female bouncers were seen vetting students. Parents alleged that almost all of the 32 children were turned away despite the clear orders from the education department.

They alleged that no DoE official was present to enforce the order.

The DoE's directive, issued late Thursday evening after parents approached the Delhi high court, stated that the school had violated court orders that bar unauthorised fee hikes and forbid schools from discriminating against students over fee disputes. The department specifically instructed DPS Dwarka to revoke the earlier communication removing the 32 students and to ensure that no child is harassed or denied education.

The DoE also asked the school to file a compliance report within three days, but Friday’s events indicate a lack of adherence to the instructions.

Parents of over 100 students at DPS, Dwarka, had approached the high court seeking urgent intervention by the DoE and lieutenant governor VK Saxena to take over the administration of the school.

The petition follows months of escalating conflict between the school and families, including allegations of student mistreatment, defiance of DoE directives, and fee increases without requisite sanction.

In their plea, the parents submitted that the DoE, through a series of orders, had directed the school to refund excess and unapproved fees charged during the 2022–23 academic session and to refrain from harassing students over fee dues. Parents alleged that the school had not only failed to comply but had also increased the fees for the 2025–26 session without securing the DoE’s approval. The DoE was represented by standing counsel Sameer Vashisth.

During a brief hearing on Thursday, justice Vikas Mahajan suggested that parents deposit 50% of the hiked fee. However, this proposal was turned down by petitioners, citing their inability to pay. Their counsel, Sandeep Gupta, informed the court that a related matter concerning the reinstatement of 32 students—whose names were struck off the rolls over non-payment of hiked fee —was listed before another bench, headed by justice Sachin Datta, on Friday.

With inputs from Shruti Kakkar