Parents of over 100 students at Delhi Public School (DPS), Dwarka, have approached the Delhi high court seeking urgent intervention by the Directorate of Education (DoE) and lieutenant governor VK Saxena to take over the administration of the school, citing continued harassment of students over non-payment of fee hikes that lack regulatory approval. Fee hike row: Parents in HC, seek takeover of DPS Dwarka by govt

The petition follows months of escalating conflict between the school and families, including allegations of student mistreatment, defiance of DoE directives, and fee increases without requisite sanction.

In their plea, the parents submitted that the DoE, through a series of orders, had directed the school to refund excess and unapproved fees charged during the 2022–23 academic session and to refrain from harassing students over fee dues. Parents alleged that the school had not only failed to comply but had also increased the fees for the 2025–26 session without securing the DoE’s approval. The DoE was represented by standing counsel Sameer Vashisth.

During a brief hearing on Thursday, justice Vikas Mahajan suggested that parents deposit 50% of the hiked fee. However, this proposal was turned down by petitioners, citing their inability to pay. Their counsel, Sandeep Gupta, informed the court that a related matter concerning the reinstatement of 32 students—whose names were struck off the rolls over non-payment of hiked fee —was listed before another bench, headed by justice Sachin Datta, on Friday.

“Counsel for the petitioner submits that the matter regarding the same school is coming up tomorrow. Accordingly, list the matter tomorrow,” the court said in its order.

The petition was filed just days after the school removed the names of the 32 students on May 9 and reportedly deployed bouncers to prevent them from entering the premises. The incident triggered protests by dozens of parents and marked the latest flashpoint in a standoff that has steadily intensified over the school’s refusal to roll back an unapproved fee hike.

The school’s actions come despite a stern rebuke from the high court on April 16, when justice Datta condemned its treatment of students—who had been confined to the library for failing to pay the increased fees—as “shabby and inhuman”. Citing an inspection report by the district magistrate, the court observed that “the school deserves to be shut down” and held that an inability to pay fees does not entitle an institution to subject students to “such indignity”.

The court directed the school to immediately stop confining students to the library or denying them access to classes and facilities. It also instructed the DoE to conduct regular inspections to ensure compliance.

The latest petition also seeks directions to the DoE to ensure that DPS Dwarka charges only the fees approved for the 2025–26 academic session. The parents argued that the school’s defiance of regulatory orders had created an untenable situation.

“On a bare perusal of these rejection orders by the office DoE, Delhi, it is apparent that the school is involved in profiteering and commercialisation, diversion of funds, non-compliance of the accounting standards and even not following the prudent accounting practices,” the petition stated.

The matter will be heard further on Friday.