Boy found hanging in Kota institute

A coaching student hanged himself in his institute in Kota city on Saturday, police said.

The student from Bundi district was found hanging in a room on the second floor of the institute; he used his sweater to hang himself from the iron bars in the ventilation window above the door of a classroom, police said.

Police came and recovered the body after authorities of the institute, Singh Vahini Classes, informed them.

Circle inspector of RK Puram police station OP Verma said the student was staying in a paying guest accommodation with his mother in the area.

Asked about the reasons for the suicide, Verma said no suicide note was recovered from the student but he had appeared in an internal test of the institute and was to appear in a second test after a break in the evening.

The Class 12 student from Lakshmipura village, preparing for IIT-JEE, hanged himself in the institute room during the break; there was no one in the classroom, Verma said. After autopsy, the body was handed over to the student’s family, he said.

This is 17th reported student suicide in Kota this year, according to police records. Around 1.50 lakh students from all over the country take coaching for medical and engineering entrance examinations in Kota every year.

Suicides by students had witnessed a fall in 2017 after a spike in 2015 and 2016 forced the district administration to implement several measures including mandatory counselling of students.

Between 2013 and 2017, as many as 58 students taking coaching in Kota committed suicide, as per the data complied by the district administration.

Pyschiatrists and a TISS report say study stress, parental pressure, depression, home sickness, love affairs, liquor/drug abuse and emotional issues are the main reasons behind the suicides.

