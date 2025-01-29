Boy,13, beaten to death while playing cricket in Jodhpur, 3 minors detained

JODHPUR: A 13-year-old boy, beaten until he fell unconscious by three minors after a dispute while playing cricket, last week, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday evening. All three minors have been detained, said the police. The deceased’s father alleged that the three boys turned on his son, kicking and beating him with cricket stumps repeatedly till he got unconscious (Getty Images)

An argument broke out among the four children while they were playing cricket at a park in the Mahamandir area of Jodhpur, a police officer from the Mahamandir police station said. “Three Class 7 students, aged between 12 and 13, attacked a Class 8 student when the argument escalated,” he added.

The deceased’s father, a software engineer, alleged that the three boys turned on his son, kicking and beating him with cricket stumps repeatedly until he fell unconscious. He was taken to the Mahatma Gandhi hospital before being transferred to MDM hospital for treatment. Despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

”A case was registered under the charges of attempt to murder, but with the child’s death, we are now preparing to file charges of murder. The three minors involved in the attack have already been detained and sent to a juvenile correctional home,” said Devendra Singh Dewra, the station house officer (SHO) of Mahamandir police station.

The police are examining CCTV video footage of the incident , Dewra said.