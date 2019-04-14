Hyderabad techie killed by boyfriend, body found in suitcase: Police

A 25-year old woman engineer, who went missing a week ago, has been killed by her lover and her body stuffed in a suitcase dumped into a drain near here, police said Sunday.

The decomposed body was found Saturday based on the information given by Sunil, who has been arrested and a case registered for murder and causing disappearance of evidence under the the Indian Penal Code, they said.

Sunil, also an engineer, and the woman were classmates in college and in love since 2017. He allegedly killed her as she constantly pestered him to marry her, police said.

After making the woman’s parents believe that the two were going to board a flight to Muscat for her job interview, he took her to a lodge from the airport here on April 4.

He allegedly killed the woman the next day, packed the body in a suitcase, travelled with it by a city bus and then a cab before dumping it into a drain at Medchal locality, police said.

As the woman did not return on April 7 as informed by her, the family lodged a complaint and police cracked the case by tracing her phone call records.

First Published: Apr 14, 2019 17:37 IST