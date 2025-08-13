‘BrahMos hai humare paas’: Asaduddin Owaisi hits out at Pakistan PM's water threat

In response to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's fresh threat to India over the Indus Waters Treaty, AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi warned the neighbouring country's leader that New Delhi has BrahMos, the missile. He advised Shehbaz Sharif "not to talk such nonsense". AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that 'such threats will have no effect on India'. (PTI)

Shehbaz Sharif had on Tuesday said the “enemy” would not be allowed to snatch "even one drop" of water belonging to his country.

While speaking to news agency ANI, Owaisi reacted to the Pakistani PM's statement and said, “BrahMos hai humaare paas (We have the BrahMos)... He should not talk such nonsense. Such threats will have no effect on India. Enough is enough.”

India put the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance on April 23 as part of the punitive measures it took against Pakistan following the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam the previous day.

The terrorist attack had claimed 26 lives.

Pakistan has consistently stated that any attempt to block the water flow to the country would be considered an act of war.

At a ceremony in Islamabad, Sharif said, "I want to tell the enemy today that if you threaten to hold our water, then keep this in mind that you cannot snatch even one drop of Pakistan."

He further said that if India attempted any such thing, "you will be again taught such a lesson that you will be left holding your ears.”

Earlier, Owaisi had also sharply reacted to Pakistani army chief Asim Munir's 'nuclear' threats, saying that the language used against India is condemnable.

The AIMIM president said in a post on X, "Pakistan Army Chief's threats & language against India are condemnable. That he did this from the US soil makes it worse. It deserves a Political response from the Modi government & not just the MEA statement, Government must lodge their protest and raise the issue with US strongly."

Earlier on Tuesday, actor-politician Mithun Chakraborty issued a stern warning over Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's remarks on India and the Indus treaty.

Bhutto said that the diversion of the Indus river was an attack on the Pakistani "history, culture, and civilisation", particularly Sindh. He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's planned projects on the Indus river system amounted to a direct threat to Pakistan's water security.

BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty reacted to Bhutto's remark and said, "“Agar aisi baatein karte rahenge aur humari khopdi sanak gayi toh phir ek ke baad ek BrahMos chalega (If such statements continue and we lose our patience, then BrahMos missiles will be launched one after another).”