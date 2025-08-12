'Humari khopdi sanak gayi toh…': Mithun Chakraborty's 'tsunami' warning to Bilawal Bhutto's war threat to India

Actor-turned-Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mithun Chakraborty on Tuesday slammed former Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s fresh warning to India over changes to the Indus Waters Treaty. Former Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and actor-BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty. (AFP/PTI)

Speaking to reporters in Kolkata, Mithun Chakraborty said, “Agar aisi baatein karte rahenge aur humari khopdi sanak gayi toh phir ek ke baad ek BrahMos chalega (If such statements continue and we lose our patience, then BrahMos missiles will be launched one after another).”

In a remark laced with sarcasm, the BJP leader further said, “We have also thought of building a dam where 140 crore people will pee. After that, we will open the dam, and a tsunami will occur. I have nothing against the people of Pakistan. I have said all of this for him (Bilawal Bhutto).”

Watch the video here:

His comments came a day after Bilawal Bhutto's warning, delivered at an event organised by the Culture Department of the Sindh government, framed the diversion of the Indus River as an attack on Pakistan’s “history, culture, and civilisation”, particularly Sindh.

He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s water project on the Indus amounted to a direct threat to Pakistan’s water security, and linked the move to what he claimed was India’s defeat in a military clash in May.

This was not the first time Bilawal has issued such warnings. In June, he told Pakistan’s Parliament that the country would “go to war” if denied its share of Indus waters.

India suspended the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty in April, days after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. Union home minister Amit Shah has said the accord will never be restored.

Earlier, Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir issued a fresh nuclear threat to India, warning that Islamabad could use its atomic arsenal in case of an existential crisis and would destroy Indian infrastructure if New Delhi diverted water flows to Pakistan.

The ministry of external affairs, responding to Asim Munir’s remarks, said the fresh nuclear threat reinforced doubts about the safety and credibility of Pakistan’s nuclear command and control, adding that India “will not give in to any nuclear blackmail” and will continue to safeguard its national security.