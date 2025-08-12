‘Condemnable… from US Soil’: Owaisi rips into Pak army chief Asim Munir's nuclear threat

In a sharp reaction to Pakistan army chief Asim Munir's ‘nuclear’ threats, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said that the language used against India is condemnable, adding that making the remark from the US soil makes it worse. AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi during the Monsoon session of Parliament(PTI)

Asaduddin Owaisi urged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government to hit back with a “political response”.

“Pakistan Army Chiefs threats & language against India are condemnable.That he did this from the US soil makes it worse. It deserves a Political response from the Modi government & not just the MEA statement, Government must lodge their protest and raise the issue with US strongly,” Owaisi said in a post on X.

Pakistani military chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, made a threat from the United States, saying that Islamabad would take down "half the world" with it, if his country faces an existential threat in future with India.

“We are a nuclear nation, if we think we are going down, we'll take half the world down with us,” reports quoted Asim Munir as saying at the event in Florida's Tampa on Sunday.

India on Monday fired back, saying that Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir's fresh nuclear threat against it reinforced the well-held doubts about the integrity of nuclear command and control in that country where the military is "hand-in-glove" with terrorist groups and that New Delhi will not give in to any nuclear blackmail.

Nuclear sabre-rattling is Pakistan's "stock-in-trade", the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in its response to Munir's reported remarks from the US soil.

“It is also regrettable that these remarks should have been made from the soil of a friendly third country,” the MEA statement released on Monday read.