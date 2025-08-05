Brazil Supreme Court orders house arrest of former president Jair Bolsonaro

Brazil's Supreme Court on Monday issued an house arrest order for former President Jair Bolsonaro, who is standing trial for allegedly plotting a coup, in a move that could escalate tensions with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump. Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's press representative confirmed the house arrest order and restrictions on using a cell phone.(AP)

Justice Alexandre de Moraes said in his decision that the right-wing firebrand did not comply with judicial restraining orders imposed on him last month.

Moraes also banned Bolsonaro from receiving visits, with exceptions for lawyers and people authorized by the court, and use of a cell phone either directly or through third parties.

The restrictions on Bolsonaro were imposed over allegations that he courted the interference of Trump, who recently tied steep new tariffs on Brazilian goods to what he called a "witch hunt" against Bolsonaro.

The former Brazilian leader is facing charges that he conspired with dozens of his allies to overturn his 2022 electoral loss.

Bolsonaro's press representative confirmed the house arrest order and restrictions on using a cell phone.