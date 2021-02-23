'Breach in BJP's citadel': AAP celebrates making inroads in Gujarat civic polls
The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday went into a celebratory mode after making inroads in Gujarat civic poll elections. As the counting is still on, the party claimed to have won eight seats in Surat Municipal Corporation in what the party is describing as breaching 'BJP's citadel'.
According to the latest updates, as officially confirmed by the state election commission, out of 120 seats in Surat, BJP has won 12 and four seats have gone to AAP, while Congress so far has still not opened its account in Surat.
Follow live updates of Gujarat municipal election 2021 counting
Not only in Surat, but the party was also performing well in other seats as well. "Kejriwal's 'Delhi Model' is giving hope to Gujarat," the party tweeted.
From its AAP Gujarat handle too, it tweeted and congratulated the candidates.
The ruling party of Delhi has been on an upward trajectory in increasing its footprints at the national level. In the recent civic elections of Goa and Kashmir, AAP made gains.AAP candidate Hanzel Fernandes won a panchayat election seat in Goa. AAP leader Mehraj Malik won the DDC polls from the Kahara constituency in Doda, though he contested as an Independent candidate.
The party has already announced its plan to contest in the assembly elections of several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi targets Centre, says it is imposing its will and power on judiciary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Breach in BJP's citadel': AAP celebrates making inroads in Gujarat civic polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Buzz around Prez Xi’s visit surprises India, says no dates for Brics summit yet
- Indian officials underscore that it is too early to be discussing dates for the summit of the five-member Brics grouping given the Covid-19 pandemic situation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J&K LG Manoj Sinha says agriculture sector to be get more share in budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When will petrol and diesel prices drop? Oil minister Pradhan weighs in
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC adjourns hearing on CBI plea against discharge of Kerala CM in graft case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi pushes PPP model for ‘aatmanirbhar’ health sector
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Daily Covid-19 deaths fall below 100; no new fatality in 21 states, UTs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'They have no sales, did this before': Baghpat chaat-walla explains viral fight
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra records sudden jump in Covid-19 cases, triggers panic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Toolkit case: Delhi court to rule on Disha Ravi's bail plea today
- Earlier in the day, Ravi was brought to the Delhi Police Cyber Cell office to be confronted with the two other suspects -- Shantanu Muluk and Nikita Jacob.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study suggests loss of habitat is leading to inbreeding of Indian tigers
- With 70 per cent of the world's tigers living in India understanding the genetic diversity of tigers in the country is critical to the feline's conservation worldwide.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: BJP ahead as votes are counted for Gujarat municipal polls
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kapil Sibal slams Centre, questions 'poriborton' in West Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress’ balancing act in Rajasthan: Navigating Ram Temple and Hindutva
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox