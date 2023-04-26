LIVE: Second batch of 121 Indians evacuated from Sudan under Operation Kaveri
Breaking news live April 26, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Apr 26, 2023 05:39 AM IST
UN envoy denounces attacks on Sudanese civilians
The United Nations head of mission to Sudan denounced on Tuesday the "disregard for the laws and norms of war" in the conflict that has seen civilians and hospitals attacked.
"Both of the warring parties have fought with disregard for the laws and norms of war, attacking densely populated areas, with little consideration for civilians, for hospitals, or even for vehicles transferring the wounded and sick," Volker Perthes told the UN Security Council.
-
Apr 26, 2023 04:54 AM IST
Taliban kill mastermind of suicide bombing at Kabul airport
A ground assault by the Taliban killed the Islamic State militant who spearheaded the August 2021 suicide bombing at the Kabul airport that left 13 U.S. troops and about 170 Afghans dead during the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, U.S. officials said Tuesday.
-
Apr 26, 2023 04:45 AM IST
Sudan evacuation: IAF plane with 148 Indians lands in Jeddah
"First IAF C-130J aircraft under #OperationKaveri from Port Sudan carrying 148 Indians landed in Jeddah," tweets MoS MEA V Muraleedharan
-
Apr 26, 2023 04:43 AM IST
Second batch of Indians leaves conflict-hit Sudan
"The second batch of 121 stranded Indians leaves Port Sudan for Jeddah onboard IAF C-130J aircraft. Another sortie to follow," tweets MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi