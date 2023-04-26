Home / India News / LIVE: Second batch of 121 Indians evacuated from Sudan under Operation Kaveri
Updated on Apr 26, 2023 05:39 AM IST

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
  • Apr 26, 2023 05:39 AM IST

    UN envoy denounces attacks on Sudanese civilians

    The United Nations head of mission to Sudan denounced on Tuesday the "disregard for the laws and norms of war" in the conflict that has seen civilians and hospitals attacked.

    "Both of the warring parties have fought with disregard for the laws and norms of war, attacking densely populated areas, with little consideration for civilians, for hospitals, or even for vehicles transferring the wounded and sick," Volker Perthes told the UN Security Council.

  • Apr 26, 2023 04:54 AM IST

    Taliban kill mastermind of suicide bombing at Kabul airport

    A ground assault by the Taliban killed the Islamic State militant who spearheaded the August 2021 suicide bombing at the Kabul airport that left 13 U.S. troops and about 170 Afghans dead during the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, U.S. officials said Tuesday.

  • Apr 26, 2023 04:45 AM IST

    Sudan evacuation: IAF plane with 148 Indians lands in Jeddah

    "First IAF C-130J aircraft under #OperationKaveri from Port Sudan carrying 148 Indians landed in Jeddah," tweets MoS MEA V Muraleedharan

  • Apr 26, 2023 04:43 AM IST

    Second batch of Indians leaves conflict-hit Sudan

    "The second batch of 121 stranded Indians leaves Port Sudan for Jeddah onboard IAF C-130J aircraft. Another sortie to follow," tweets MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com

Heatwave span to increase in most parts of India by 2060: IMD's dire report

india news
Updated on Apr 26, 2023 05:15 AM IST

The report recommends a response plan for heatwaves that includes cultural, institutional, technological and ecosystem-based adaptation strategies.

Heatwaves have claimed more lives in India than other natural hazards, with the exception of tropical cyclones, IMD said in its report. (PTI)
ByJayashree Nandi, New Delhi

India's per capita health spend highest in nearly 15 years: Health ministry data

india news
Updated on Apr 26, 2023 05:14 AM IST

India's real per capita health spending in 2019-20 was the highest since 2004-05, reaching ₹3,516.

India’s total health bill was <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>655800 crore in 2019-20, according to NHA estimates. This is 9.96% more than in 2018-19. (PTI)
ByAbhishek Jha, Rhythma Kaul

Only 101 of 778 MPs, mostly from BJP, attend briefing on bills in 2022-23

india news
Updated on Apr 26, 2023 05:15 AM IST

A mere 13% of parliamentarians attended special briefing sessions organised by Lok Sabha secretariat to help them understand various aspects of upcoming bills.

The briefings are organised by the Lok Sabha secretariat to help lawmakers understand various aspects of upcoming bills. (ANI)
BySaubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi

Arbitration agreement invalid if stamp duty not duly paid: Supreme Court

india news
Updated on Apr 26, 2023 12:57 AM IST

A constitution bench on Tuesday ruled by 3-2 majority that an arbitration clause is not enforceable in law if the agreement is unstamped or insufficiently stamped.

HT Image
ByUtkarsh Anand, New Delhi

Order scrapping Muslim quota on hold till May 9: Karnataka to Supreme Court

india news
Updated on Apr 26, 2023 04:35 AM IST

The 4% OBC quota for Muslims in Karnataka has been reinstated after state government conceded before SC that it won't implement the order scrapping reservation.

The Supreme Court accommodated the S-G’s request but only after he agreed to record his statement on the revival of the regime that granted 4% OBC quota benefits to Muslims. (ANI)
ByUtkarsh Anand

BJP targets Nitish Kumar over Anand Mohan’s release, triggers row

india news
Updated on Apr 26, 2023 12:49 AM IST

A heated political debate ensued on Tuesday, with the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) targeting chief minister Nitish Kumar for ‘leaning on a criminal syndicate’

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav with former MP Anand Mohan attend engagement function of MLA Chetan Anand, in Patna on Monday. (PTI)
ByArun Kumar

Rahul Gandhi moves Gujarat high court seeking stay on conviction in defamation case

india news
Updated on Apr 26, 2023 12:40 AM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday approached the Gujarat high court, seeking a stay on his conviction in a defamation case, days after a sessions court in Surat rejected his appeal against his conviction and two-year jail term by the trial court last month

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as Lok Sabha MP from Kerala’s Wayanad on March 24. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent

6,448 schools selected for upgrade under PM-SHRI scheme

india news
Updated on Apr 26, 2023 12:41 AM IST

In September last year, the Union Cabinet approved the ₹27,360-crore scheme for upgradation of 14,500 schools across the country over the next five years. The scheme is expected to benefit 1.8 million students and ensure that schools serve as model institutes and encapsulate the spirit of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020.

More than 200,000 eligible schools from across the country had applied for the first round of upgradation under the scheme through an online portal launched by the Union education ministry last November (HT Archive)
ByFareeha Iftikhar

Is the Kannadiga sambhar overrated?

india news
Updated on Apr 26, 2023 12:39 AM IST

Most restaurants in Bangalore do not serve sambhar with the dosè. Thank God, I say because I think the Kannadiga sambhar is overrated

Shoba Narayan (HT Photo)
ByShoba Narayan

Karnataka polls: Dynastic politics continues to be a feature of major parties

india news
Updated on Apr 26, 2023 12:36 AM IST

It is Reddy family of Ballari, which have highest number of family members in fray. Four family members are contesting

In Karnataka elections the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded more than one person from seven families, Congress from four and Janata Dal (Secular) from two. (ANI)
ByPriyanka Rudrappa

Riots will hit Karnataka if Congress returns to power, says Amit Shah

india news
Updated on Apr 26, 2023 12:35 AM IST

Addressing a public meeting at Terdal in Belagavi district, the Union minister further targeted the Congress, saying the development of Karnataka would hit the “reverse gear” if the grand old party won the upcoming elections.

Home minister Amit Shah during a road show in Karnataka on Tuesday (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent

Bengal police station set afire amid protests over teen's alleged rape, murder

india news
Updated on Apr 26, 2023 04:36 AM IST

At least two policemen were critically injured and rushed to the Raiganj Medical College and Hospital for treatment

Security personnel detain people while trying to control the situation after violent protests over the death of a minor girl in North Dinajpur district, West Bengal, on Tuesday. (PTI)
ByPramod Giri

Hyderabad teen rape accused a minor, says high court

india news
Updated on Apr 26, 2023 12:23 AM IST

The judge pronounced the judgment to this effect, after interacting with the accused and examining the material on record produced by the Hyderabad police

Hyderabad police said the accused forced the minor girl to get into a Mercedes Benz car at Amnesia and Insomnia Pub on May 28 evening . (Representational Image)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu

Parkash Singh Badal: Giant who reshaped Punjab’s politics dies aged 95

india news
Updated on Apr 26, 2023 12:21 AM IST

Parkash Singh Badal, a five-time chief minister of Punjab and the last surviving member of a political generation that saw independence, has died at 95. He was a pragmatic practitioner of communal harmony, a liberal and secular man, and an avowed protagonist of and a fierce fighter for Punjab?s interests.

Parkash Singh Badal with Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Madan Lal Khurana in 1996. (HT Archive)
ByRamesh Vinayak, Chandigarh
