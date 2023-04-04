Home / India News / BREAKING: Finland becomes 31st nation to join NATO alliance
BREAKING: Finland becomes 31st nation to join NATO alliance

india news
Updated on Apr 04, 2023 07:29 PM IST

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
  • Apr 04, 2023 07:29 PM IST

    PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Sikkim avalanche

    "Distressed by the avalanche in Sikkim. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I hope the injured recover soon. Rescue ops are underway and all possible assistance is being provided to those affected," PM Modi on Sikkim avalanche.

  • Apr 04, 2023 06:41 PM IST

    Finland joins NATO alliance 

    Finland joined NATO alliance Tuesday, dealing major blow to Russia with historic realignment triggered by Ukraine war, reported AP.

  • Apr 04, 2023 06:03 PM IST

    Newly married man, brother killed in Chhattisgarh as wedding gift explodes

    The incident took place on Monday in Chamari village under Rengakhar police station limits when Hemendra Merawi (22), who got married last week, was trying to switch on the music system, Kabirdham Superintendent of Police (SP) Lal Umed Singh told PTI. Read more.

  • Apr 04, 2023 05:38 PM IST

    Bengal BJP chief stopped by police on way to violence-hit area for second day

    The BJP's West Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar on Tuesday was stopped for the second consecutive day from visiting the riot-hit areas of Hooghly district by the police citing prohibitory orders.

  • Apr 04, 2023 05:07 PM IST

    Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Vasundhara Raje test positive for COVID-19

    Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has tested positive for COVID19. He tweets that he has moderate symptoms and would work from his residence for the next few days, as per doctors' suggestions. 

  • Apr 04, 2023 04:43 PM IST

    Pakistan Supreme Court orders for Punjab polls be held in May

    Election to Pakistan's most populous province next month should be held in May, the country's Supreme Court declared Tuesday.

  • Apr 04, 2023 04:14 PM IST

    BJP delegation meets Bengal governor over recent violence in state

    A BJP delegation arrived at the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata Tuesday to meet Governor CV Ananda Bose over the recent violence in the state.

  • Apr 04, 2023 03:30 PM IST

    Six tourists killed after avalanche in Sikkim

    At least six tourists were killed after avalanche hit Sikkim around noon on Tuesday.

  • Apr 04, 2023 03:08 PM IST

    ‘Koyle ki dalali mein haath kaala’: BJP's third episode of ‘Congress Files’ on ‘coal scam’

    After accusing the Congress of looting 48,20,69,00,00,000 from the public in 70 years of its rule, the saffron party has attacked the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government that was in power for two terms till 2019 over claimed coal scams worth 1,86,000 in this latest video.

  • Apr 04, 2023 02:37 PM IST

    BJP hired 'goondas' from outside: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee launches attack

    “BJP has brought in hired 'goondas' from outside,” Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee attacked saffron party at Khejuri.

  • Apr 04, 2023 02:21 PM IST

    Private doctors strike in Rajasthan likely to called off as parties reach agreement

    Private doctors in Rajasthan reached agreement Tuesday with state government and are likely to be call off the strike, news agency PTI reported quoting Doctors' association.

  • Apr 04, 2023 01:52 PM IST

    AMU Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor resigns after being nominated as MLC by BJP

    AMU Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor resigned Monday after being nominated member of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council.

  • Apr 04, 2023 01:31 PM IST

    Centre, state, political parties and people will join hands to root out mobocracy: Bengal Guv Ananda Bose 

    Bengal governor Ananda Bose after visiting violence-hit Rishra said Monday that Centre, state, political parties and people will join hands to root out mobocracy.

  • Apr 04, 2023 01:19 PM IST

    Unidentified persons set fire to 50 quintals of red chillies in Andhra Pradesh

  • Apr 04, 2023 12:20 PM IST

    'Why did 'chote sarkar'…' - BJP's sharp jab at Rahul over Surat court appearance

    BJP national spokesperson and MP Sudhanshu Trivedi accused Rahul Gandhi of being ‘arrogant’ by indulging in ‘show of strength’ before the Surat court on Monday. Read more.

  • Apr 04, 2023 11:53 AM IST

    Security outside Trump Tower increased ahead of former US prez New York arraignment

  • Apr 04, 2023 11:27 AM IST

    PM Modi remembers Bhagwan Mahavir on occasion of his jayanti

  • Apr 04, 2023 10:35 AM IST

    Kerala train fire: Accused had Noida, Haryana addresses, say police

    Kozhikode | Two railway police officers went to Noida in search of the accused in a train fire case in Kozhikode. The suspect is a person who had addresses in Noida and Haryana, reports ANI citing Kerala police sources.

  • Apr 04, 2023 10:34 AM IST

    PM Modi speaks on disaster resilience

    "In a closely connected world impact of disasters won't be just local. Disaster in one region can have a big impact on a completely different region. Therefore our response has to be integrated and not isolated": PM Modi at Int'l Conference on Disaster Resilient Infra

  • Apr 04, 2023 10:07 AM IST

    Bhutan King with NSA Doval

  • Apr 04, 2023 09:34 AM IST

    Kochi reports another massive blaze

  • Apr 04, 2023 09:31 AM IST

    Varanasi-bound IndiGo plane makes emergency landing in Telangana

    Varanasi-bound IndiGo Flight (6E897) from Bengaluru having 137 passengers onboard made an emergency landing, due to a technical problem, at Shamshabad Airport in Telangana at 6.15 am today morning. All passengers are safe: DGCA

  • Apr 04, 2023 09:18 AM IST

    Fire guts clothing market in Bangladesh

    A massive fire raced through one of the biggest clothing markets in the Bangladesh capital on Tuesday, officials said.

    The fire broke out at the Bangabazar market around 6:10 am but no casualties were reported, officials were quoted as saying by the Dhaka Tribune newspaper.

  • Apr 04, 2023 09:14 AM IST

    Bengal Guv en route Kolkata after fresh Hooghly violence

    West Bengal Governor CV Anand Bose curtailed his programme in Darjeeling and is on his way to Kolkata after receiving information about fresh violence in Hooghly last night.

  • Apr 04, 2023 09:12 AM IST

    Several people hurt after trains collide in southern Netherlands

    Several people were 'seriously injured' and a potential fire was reported on Tuesday after a passenger train derailed following a collision with a freight train in southern Netherlands, Reuters reported citing local emergency services.

  • Apr 04, 2023 09:10 AM IST

    Magnitude 5.3 quake strikes Mexico

    A magnitude 5.3 earthquake shook parts of Mexico on Monday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), while a seismic alarm caused some residents in the capital to evacuate buildings as a precaution.

  • Apr 04, 2023 08:54 AM IST

    Fire reported at Coimbatore

    Tamil Nadu: Fire breaks out in a furniture manufacturing company in Coimbatore. Firefighting team personnel on the spot, reports ANI

  • Apr 04, 2023 08:45 AM IST

    Gangster Deepak Boxer held in Mexico

    Delhi Police Special Cell team detained gangster Deepak Boxer in Mexico with the help of FBI. He was absconding in many cases including murder of a builder in Delhi's Civil Lines & might be brought to India in a day, reports ANI citing police

  • Apr 04, 2023 08:22 AM IST

    Bhutan King to meet PM Modi, Prez Murmu today

    King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck will meet PM Modi and President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi today.

  • Apr 04, 2023 08:21 AM IST

    Stone pelting at Rishra delays train movement at Howrah-Bandel section

    Train services in Howrah - Bandel, Howrah - Burdwan section resumed after a three hour delay due to incidents of stone pelting reported at Shrirampur end of Rishra in Kolkata, West Bengal.

  • Apr 04, 2023 08:12 AM IST

    ED summons NCP leader Mushrif's aide in sugar mill corruption case

    ED summons former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Hasan Mushrif's aide Chandrakant Madhukar Gaikwad to appear for questioning on Wednesday in sugar mill corruption case, reports ANI

  • Apr 04, 2023 08:06 AM IST

    NATO gets 31st member today

    Finland becomes the 31st member of NATO on Tuesday, in a historic strategic shift provoked by Moscow's war on Ukraine, which doubles the US-led alliance's border with Russia.

  • Apr 04, 2023 08:04 AM IST

    Cong's DKS booked for throwing 500 notes on artists in Mandya

    Karnataka: On the direction of a Local Court in Mandya, Mandya rural police booked KPCC president DK Shivakumar who was seen throwing 500 currency notes on the artists near Bevinahalli in Mandya district during the ‘Praja Dhwani Yatra’ held on March 28, reported ANI citing police.

  • Apr 04, 2023 07:40 AM IST

    Watch | The aftermath of a massive blaze at Odisha's Keonjhar 

  • Apr 04, 2023 07:15 AM IST

    Russia launches 17 drones, 14 destroyed: Ukraine

    Russia sent 17 Iranian-made Shahed drones to attack Ukraine overnight, Ukraine's Air Force command said early on Tuesday, with its air-defence systems destroying 14 of them.

  • Apr 04, 2023 06:53 AM IST

    Australia bans TikTok on government devices

    Australia is to ban TikTok on government devices, joining a growing list of Western nations cracking down on the Chinese-owned app due to national security fears.

  • Apr 04, 2023 06:29 AM IST

    Waterlogging woes in several parts of Delhi

  • Apr 04, 2023 06:01 AM IST

    Man arrested for posing as PMO official's relative in Gurugram

    A man has been arrested for allegedly posing as a relative of a Prime Minister's Office (PMO) official and asking to get free entry in a bar in Gurugram, the police said.

    The accused identified as Satyaprakash Arya alias Siddharth, was arrested from Sector-58 Gurugram on Monday, PTI reported.

  • Apr 04, 2023 05:44 AM IST

    Delhi to receive moderate showers: IMD

    Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over isolated places would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR, Gannaur, Meham, Tosham, Rohtak, Bhiwani (Haryana) Baraut, Shikarpur, Khurja (UP) during next 2 hours: IMD

  • Apr 04, 2023 05:35 AM IST

    Trump in New York to face historic criminal charges

    Former US President Donald Trump arrived in New York to face arraignment in a Manhattan court on charges related to paying hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign. Read more

  • Apr 04, 2023 05:11 AM IST

    Russian drones strike Ukraine's Odesa: Report

    Russian drones strike Ukraine's port of Odesa, reports AFP citing officials

