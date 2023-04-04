BREAKING: Finland becomes 31st nation to join NATO alliance
Apr 04, 2023 07:29 PM IST
PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Sikkim avalanche
"Distressed by the avalanche in Sikkim. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I hope the injured recover soon. Rescue ops are underway and all possible assistance is being provided to those affected," PM Modi on Sikkim avalanche.
Apr 04, 2023 06:41 PM IST
Finland joins NATO alliance
Finland joined NATO alliance Tuesday, dealing major blow to Russia with historic realignment triggered by Ukraine war, reported AP.
Apr 04, 2023 06:03 PM IST
Newly married man, brother killed in Chhattisgarh as wedding gift explodes
The incident took place on Monday in Chamari village under Rengakhar police station limits when Hemendra Merawi (22), who got married last week, was trying to switch on the music system, Kabirdham Superintendent of Police (SP) Lal Umed Singh told PTI. Read more.
Apr 04, 2023 05:38 PM IST
Bengal BJP chief stopped by police on way to violence-hit area for second day
The BJP's West Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar on Tuesday was stopped for the second consecutive day from visiting the riot-hit areas of Hooghly district by the police citing prohibitory orders.
Apr 04, 2023 05:07 PM IST
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Vasundhara Raje test positive for COVID-19
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has tested positive for COVID19. He tweets that he has moderate symptoms and would work from his residence for the next few days, as per doctors' suggestions.
Apr 04, 2023 04:43 PM IST
Pakistan Supreme Court orders for Punjab polls be held in May
Election to Pakistan's most populous province next month should be held in May, the country's Supreme Court declared Tuesday.
Apr 04, 2023 04:14 PM IST
BJP delegation meets Bengal governor over recent violence in state
A BJP delegation arrived at the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata Tuesday to meet Governor CV Ananda Bose over the recent violence in the state.
Apr 04, 2023 03:30 PM IST
Six tourists killed after avalanche in Sikkim
At least six tourists were killed after avalanche hit Sikkim around noon on Tuesday.
Apr 04, 2023 03:08 PM IST
‘Koyle ki dalali mein haath kaala’: BJP's third episode of ‘Congress Files’ on ‘coal scam’
After accusing the Congress of looting ₹48,20,69,00,00,000 from the public in 70 years of its rule, the saffron party has attacked the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government that was in power for two terms till 2019 over claimed coal scams worth ₹1,86,000 in this latest video.
Apr 04, 2023 02:37 PM IST
BJP hired 'goondas' from outside: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee launches attack
“BJP has brought in hired 'goondas' from outside,” Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee attacked saffron party at Khejuri.
Apr 04, 2023 02:21 PM IST
Private doctors strike in Rajasthan likely to called off as parties reach agreement
Private doctors in Rajasthan reached agreement Tuesday with state government and are likely to be call off the strike, news agency PTI reported quoting Doctors' association.
Apr 04, 2023 01:52 PM IST
AMU Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor resigns after being nominated as MLC by BJP
AMU Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor resigned Monday after being nominated member of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council.
Apr 04, 2023 01:31 PM IST
Centre, state, political parties and people will join hands to root out mobocracy: Bengal Guv Ananda Bose
Bengal governor Ananda Bose after visiting violence-hit Rishra said Monday that Centre, state, political parties and people will join hands to root out mobocracy.
Apr 04, 2023 01:19 PM IST
Unidentified persons set fire to 50 quintals of red chillies in Andhra Pradesh
Apr 04, 2023 12:20 PM IST
'Why did 'chote sarkar'…' - BJP's sharp jab at Rahul over Surat court appearance
BJP national spokesperson and MP Sudhanshu Trivedi accused Rahul Gandhi of being ‘arrogant’ by indulging in ‘show of strength’ before the Surat court on Monday. Read more.
Apr 04, 2023 11:53 AM IST
Security outside Trump Tower increased ahead of former US prez New York arraignment
Apr 04, 2023 11:27 AM IST
PM Modi remembers Bhagwan Mahavir on occasion of his jayanti
Apr 04, 2023 10:35 AM IST
Kerala train fire: Accused had Noida, Haryana addresses, say police
Kozhikode | Two railway police officers went to Noida in search of the accused in a train fire case in Kozhikode. The suspect is a person who had addresses in Noida and Haryana, reports ANI citing Kerala police sources.
Apr 04, 2023 10:34 AM IST
PM Modi speaks on disaster resilience
"In a closely connected world impact of disasters won't be just local. Disaster in one region can have a big impact on a completely different region. Therefore our response has to be integrated and not isolated": PM Modi at Int'l Conference on Disaster Resilient Infra
Apr 04, 2023 10:07 AM IST
Bhutan King with NSA Doval
Apr 04, 2023 09:34 AM IST
Kochi reports another massive blaze
Apr 04, 2023 09:31 AM IST
Varanasi-bound IndiGo plane makes emergency landing in Telangana
Varanasi-bound IndiGo Flight (6E897) from Bengaluru having 137 passengers onboard made an emergency landing, due to a technical problem, at Shamshabad Airport in Telangana at 6.15 am today morning. All passengers are safe: DGCA
Apr 04, 2023 09:18 AM IST
Fire guts clothing market in Bangladesh
A massive fire raced through one of the biggest clothing markets in the Bangladesh capital on Tuesday, officials said.
The fire broke out at the Bangabazar market around 6:10 am but no casualties were reported, officials were quoted as saying by the Dhaka Tribune newspaper.
Apr 04, 2023 09:14 AM IST
Bengal Guv en route Kolkata after fresh Hooghly violence
West Bengal Governor CV Anand Bose curtailed his programme in Darjeeling and is on his way to Kolkata after receiving information about fresh violence in Hooghly last night.
Apr 04, 2023 09:12 AM IST
Several people hurt after trains collide in southern Netherlands
Several people were 'seriously injured' and a potential fire was reported on Tuesday after a passenger train derailed following a collision with a freight train in southern Netherlands, Reuters reported citing local emergency services.
Apr 04, 2023 09:10 AM IST
Magnitude 5.3 quake strikes Mexico
A magnitude 5.3 earthquake shook parts of Mexico on Monday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), while a seismic alarm caused some residents in the capital to evacuate buildings as a precaution.
Apr 04, 2023 08:54 AM IST
Fire reported at Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu: Fire breaks out in a furniture manufacturing company in Coimbatore. Firefighting team personnel on the spot, reports ANI
Apr 04, 2023 08:45 AM IST
Gangster Deepak Boxer held in Mexico
Delhi Police Special Cell team detained gangster Deepak Boxer in Mexico with the help of FBI. He was absconding in many cases including murder of a builder in Delhi's Civil Lines & might be brought to India in a day, reports ANI citing police
Apr 04, 2023 08:22 AM IST
Bhutan King to meet PM Modi, Prez Murmu today
King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck will meet PM Modi and President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi today.
Apr 04, 2023 08:21 AM IST
Stone pelting at Rishra delays train movement at Howrah-Bandel section
Train services in Howrah - Bandel, Howrah - Burdwan section resumed after a three hour delay due to incidents of stone pelting reported at Shrirampur end of Rishra in Kolkata, West Bengal.
Apr 04, 2023 08:12 AM IST
ED summons NCP leader Mushrif's aide in sugar mill corruption case
ED summons former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Hasan Mushrif's aide Chandrakant Madhukar Gaikwad to appear for questioning on Wednesday in sugar mill corruption case, reports ANI
Apr 04, 2023 08:06 AM IST
NATO gets 31st member today
Finland becomes the 31st member of NATO on Tuesday, in a historic strategic shift provoked by Moscow's war on Ukraine, which doubles the US-led alliance's border with Russia.
Apr 04, 2023 08:04 AM IST
Cong's DKS booked for throwing ₹500 notes on artists in Mandya
Karnataka: On the direction of a Local Court in Mandya, Mandya rural police booked KPCC president DK Shivakumar who was seen throwing ₹500 currency notes on the artists near Bevinahalli in Mandya district during the ‘Praja Dhwani Yatra’ held on March 28, reported ANI citing police.
Apr 04, 2023 07:40 AM IST
Watch | The aftermath of a massive blaze at Odisha's Keonjhar
Apr 04, 2023 07:15 AM IST
Russia launches 17 drones, 14 destroyed: Ukraine
Russia sent 17 Iranian-made Shahed drones to attack Ukraine overnight, Ukraine's Air Force command said early on Tuesday, with its air-defence systems destroying 14 of them.
Apr 04, 2023 06:53 AM IST
Australia bans TikTok on government devices
Australia is to ban TikTok on government devices, joining a growing list of Western nations cracking down on the Chinese-owned app due to national security fears.
Apr 04, 2023 06:29 AM IST
Waterlogging woes in several parts of Delhi
Apr 04, 2023 06:01 AM IST
Man arrested for posing as PMO official's relative in Gurugram
A man has been arrested for allegedly posing as a relative of a Prime Minister's Office (PMO) official and asking to get free entry in a bar in Gurugram, the police said.
The accused identified as Satyaprakash Arya alias Siddharth, was arrested from Sector-58 Gurugram on Monday, PTI reported.
Apr 04, 2023 05:44 AM IST
Delhi to receive moderate showers: IMD
Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over isolated places would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR, Gannaur, Meham, Tosham, Rohtak, Bhiwani (Haryana) Baraut, Shikarpur, Khurja (UP) during next 2 hours: IMD
Apr 04, 2023 05:35 AM IST
Trump in New York to face historic criminal charges
Former US President Donald Trump arrived in New York to face arraignment in a Manhattan court on charges related to paying hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign. Read more
Apr 04, 2023 05:11 AM IST
Russian drones strike Ukraine's Odesa: Report
Russian drones strike Ukraine's port of Odesa, reports AFP citing officials