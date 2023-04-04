Waterlogging after rain in Delhi-NCR; more showers expected

The residents of Delhi, Noida and other cities in NCR (National Capital Region) woke up to heavy rain coupled with thunderstorms on Tuesday morning, which led to waterlogging in several parts. Several parts of Delhi and its neighbouring areas, including Ghaziabad, witnessed heavy rainfall with thunderstorms. The national capital is expected to witness rain and thunderstorms for next 2 hours. (File/ HT Photo)

From early morning on Tuesday, a fresh spell of light rainfall was recorded in Noida, Bulandshahr, Sikandrabad, Dadri. According to the forecast, the rains are expected in Western UP towns including Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Jahangirabad, Aligarh, Kasganj, Nandgaon, Mathura during next two hours.

However, on Monday, Delhi recorded a rise in temperatures with a spell of light rainfall in some parts of the territory.

Further, IMD predicted clear skies and the mercury to gradually increase towards the end of the week from Wednesday.