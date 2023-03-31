Home / India News / Live: Political persecution, says Trump after indictment in hush money case
Live

Live: Political persecution, says Trump after indictment in hush money case

india news
Updated on Mar 31, 2023 05:55 AM IST

Breaking news live March 31, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 31, 2023 05:55 AM IST

    Trump indicted over hush-money, prosecutor coordinating 'surrender': Top updates

    Trump is expected to turn himself in next week, according to multiple reports, as the details of a surrender are being worked out. Here are the top updates on Trump's indictment: Read more

  • Mar 31, 2023 05:34 AM IST

    Britain agrees to join trans-Pacific trade pact

    Britain on Friday said it had struck a deal to join an 11-country trans-Pacific trade pact which includes Japan and Australia as it looks to deepen ties in the region and build its global trade links after leaving the European Union.

  • Mar 31, 2023 05:24 AM IST

    Stepwell collapse: Death toll rises to 18

    Stepwell collapse at Indore temple | The death toll has risen to 18. An army team has arrived from Mhow and is carrying out the search and rescue operation along with NDRF and SDRF: Makrand Deoskar, Police Commissioner, Indore

  • Mar 31, 2023 05:20 AM IST

    Political persecution, poll interference: Trump after grand jury votes to indict him

    Former US President Donald Trump has termed the indictment against him a "political persecution and election interference at the highest level in history" and said the "witch-hunt will backfire massively" on current President Joe Biden.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news

Live: Political persecution, says Trump after indictment in hush money case

india news
Updated on Mar 31, 2023 05:51 AM IST

Breaking news live March 31, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com

Kalakshetra Foundation: College shut down amid stir against ‘sexual harassment’

india news
Updated on Mar 31, 2023 12:18 AM IST

The protests come after their disappointment with the response of Kalakshetra to their complaints against a senior male dancer who is set to perform a dance drama on Friday. The senior male dancer has been accused of sexual harassment

Amid the protests, the Kalakshetra Foundation announced closing the Rukmini Devi College of Fine Arts until April 6 and asked the students to vacate the campus. (HT Photo)
ByDivya Ch
Close Story

Tamil Nadu: Forced by cop to retract complaint on custodial torture, says Victim

india news
Published on Mar 31, 2023 12:10 AM IST

In a turn of events, another victim of custodial torture row alleges he was pressured by the police to deny his previous claims and say that he fell down and broke his teeth.

One of the victims says he was pressured to deny the claims of getting tortured police custody. (Representational Image)
ByDivya Ch
Close Story

Stalin calls mega Opposition meet in Chennai next week

india news
Updated on Mar 31, 2023 04:33 AM IST

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, Bihar’s deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, former CMs Akhilesh Yadav and Farooq Abdullah are among those to attend the meeting.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin (CMOTamilNadu Twitter)
BySaubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi
Close Story

Hottest to coldest: March logs drastic shift in weather pattern

india news
Updated on Mar 31, 2023 04:34 AM IST

The first two weeks of the month were among the hottest, the second half, among the coldest which could put it in the top 10 coldest March in the past 73 years.

Heavy rainfall lashed Noida on Thursday. (PTI)
ByAbhishek Jha
Close Story

Police scale up manhunt for Amritpal; fresh clips emerge

india news
Published on Mar 30, 2023 11:54 PM IST

Punjab Police stepped up their manhunt for Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh nearly 48 hours after he appeared to have given them the slip once again, being spotted in a Hoshiarpur village on Tuesday evening before going untraceable

Special teams have also been sent to Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, taking into account the possibility that Amritpal Singh could have slipped out of Punjab. (PTI)
ByRavinder Vasudeva, Surjit Singh
Close Story

India contributed 4.8% to climate crisis, says new research paper

india news
Updated on Mar 31, 2023 04:33 AM IST

In comparison, US contributed to 17.3% of the change – highest globally and China contributed to 12.3%, the paper published in Nature journal on Wednesday said.

One of the main areas affected by the climate crisis is the global rainfall cycle, resulting in less rain, more droughts, and extreme rain events. (Mujeeb Faruqui/Hindustan Times)
ByJayashree N, New Delhi
Close Story

Defence ministry inks 32k crore contracts in push for self-reliance

india news
Updated on Mar 31, 2023 04:32 AM IST

In a big push for self-reliance, the defence ministry on Thursday signed a raft of contracts for indigenous military hardware worth ₹32,100 crore.

The sixth contract of the day was signed with BrahMos Aerospace for next-generation maritime mobile coastal batteries. (ANI)
ByRahul Singh, New Delhi
Close Story

Bridge too far? In a tiny Goa island, fissures over a link to the mainland

india news
Published on Mar 30, 2023 11:50 PM IST

Goa has long walked the tenuous line between the benefits of tourism that brings in an estimated ₹4,300 crore per year to the state, and the loss of a way of life

For the river island of Divar, with its 12,000 residents, there is no other connection to the rest of Goa except these state-run boats. (HT Photo)
ByGerard de Souza, Panaji
Close Story

PM Modi to join top military meet, focus on theaterisation

india news
Published on Mar 30, 2023 11:49 PM IST

The three-day Combined Commanders’ Conference is based on the theme Ready, Resurgent, Relevant.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI/PIB)
ByRahul Singh, New Delhi
Close Story

22 injured as clashes mar Ram Navami processions in several states

india news
Published on Mar 30, 2023 11:47 PM IST

Some incidents of violence and clashes marred Ram Navami processions across the country on Thursday with at least 22 people injured and 54 people apprehended, police said

Police try to control mob after incidents of stone pelting on a Ram Navami procession, in Vadodara on Thursday. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondents
Close Story

‘Delhi Chalo’: Mamata gives a fresh call to oust BJP from Centre

india news
Updated on Mar 30, 2023 11:46 PM IST

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday called for opposition unity and gave a clarion call for an ‘aur ek dafa Delhi chalo’ (once again let’s go to Delhi) to oust the BJP at the Centre.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Thursday. (Samir Jana/HT photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Kolkata
Close Story

13 dead as roof of stepwell at Indore temple collapses

india news
Published on Mar 30, 2023 11:44 PM IST

At least 13 people were killed and 17 injured after the roof of the stepwell caved in at the Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal temple in Indore on Thursday

Rescue operations being conducted at the Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal temple in Indore on Thursday. (ANI)
ByShruti Tomar
Close Story

Singapore think tank takes note of fake calls in suspected China op

india news
Updated on Mar 31, 2023 04:32 AM IST

After HT's report, one of the Singapore-based institutions has reacted to the matter saying it takes the issue of "fraud very seriously”.

Authorities in Singapore have already established that at least two of the people who contacted many Indians - claiming to work at SIIA – do not exist.(HT_PRINT)
ByRezaul H Laskar, Neeraj Chauhan , New Delhi
Close Story

Number theory: The state of India’s consumption at the end of FY 2022-23

india news
Published on Mar 30, 2023 11:41 PM IST

India’s GDP suffered a contraction of 5.8% in 2020-21, largely a result of the economic disruption of the 68-day long lockdown which began on March 24, 2020.

The second advance estimates for 2022-23 GDP were released on February 29. (Representative image)
ByRoshan Kishore, New Delhi
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 31, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out